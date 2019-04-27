League Two
Port Vale15:00Macclesfield
Venue: Vale Park, England

Port Vale v Macclesfield Town

Line-ups

Port Vale

  • 1Brown
  • 23Clark
  • 5Legge
  • 15Smith
  • 14Crookes
  • 22Conlon
  • 4Joyce
  • 11Hannant
  • 7Worrall
  • 9Pope
  • 3Montaño

Substitutes

  • 6Kay
  • 12Hornby
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 17Elliott
  • 21Vassell
  • 24Whitfield
  • 27Edser

Macclesfield

  • 1O'Hara
  • 17Evans
  • 27Cameron
  • 33Jules
  • 5Kelleher
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 7Durrell
  • 24Rose
  • 38Ntambwe
  • 10Smith
  • 15Stephens

Substitutes

  • 8Marsh
  • 9Wilson
  • 14Welch-Hayes
  • 23Whitaker
  • 28Idem
  • 30Cole
  • 39Martis
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City442316573393485
2Bury4422111180542677
3Mansfield442016868383076
4MK Dons4422101270472376
5Forest Green4420131165432273
6Tranmere4420121261461572
7Exeter4418121459491066
8Colchester441810166053764
9Carlisle44197186360364
10Stevenage441810165554164
11Newport431810155558-364
12Oldham4316141365521362
13Crewe44188185654262
14Swindon441516135452261
15Northampton441318135759-257
16Cheltenham441412185464-1054
17Grimsby44158214254-1253
18Morecambe441311205168-1750
19Crawley44148224663-1750
20Port Vale441212203853-1548
21Cambridge441210223863-2546
22Macclesfield44913224673-2740
23Yeovil44911243964-2538
24Notts County44814224580-3538
