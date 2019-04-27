Tranmere Rovers P-P Bury

Tranmere's home League Two game against Bury has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Prenton Park.

The decision to call off the match was taken following a second inspection of conditions at 11:45 BST.

Both teams remain in the promotion hunt, with Tranmere sixth, five points behind second-placed Bury with two games remaining, pending results in Saturday's other matches.

The match will now be played on Tuesday, 30 April at 19:45 BST.