Celtic12:30Kilmarnock
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Kilmarnock

Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Celtic have only lost one of their 33 home league meetings with Kilmarnock (W26 D6) in the Scottish Premiership/Premier League era and are unbeaten in 10 (W7 D3) since a 0-2 defeat in October 2012, under current boss Neil Lennon.
  • After avoiding defeat in each of his first four league matches against Celtic as Killie boss (W2 D2), Steve Clarke has since lost both of this past two.
  • Celtic have drawn back-to-back league games 0-0; they have never had three straight goalless stalemates in the Premiership or SPL and last drew three in a row by any scoreline in December 2010 - when the third draw in this run was at home to Kilmarnock (1-1).
  • Killie have only lost one of their past eight away league outings, although five of those have been drawn (W2).
  • Celtic's James Forrest has been directly involved in five goals in his past four home league appearances against Kilmarnock (four goals, one assist), scoring a brace in his last such match in December 2018.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic34246471175478
2Rangers34209576255169
3Aberdeen34187953371661
4Kilmarnock341610846291758
5Hibernian341411949341553
6Hearts34155143944-550
7St Johnstone34145153444-1047
8Motherwell34135163848-1044
9Livingston34119143636042
10Hamilton3475222270-4826
11St Mirren3466222762-3524
12Dundee3446242570-4518
