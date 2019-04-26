St Mirren v St Johnstone
- St Mirren have lost each of their past three top-flight home games against St Johnstone by a 0-1 scoreline since beating them 4-3 in October 2013.
- St Johnstone have won each of their past five league matches against St Mirren; they have only had a better winning run over a single club in the Scottish Premiership against Hamilton (six games between September 2017 to November 2018).
- St Mirren have only lost one of their past four league fixtures (W2 D1) and are looking for back-to-back wins in the Premiership for the first time since May 2015.
- Only Livingston (14 games) are on a longer ongoing run without an away win in the top flight this season than St Johnstone (seven games - D1 L6).
- St Mirren have had fewer different league goalscorers (12) than any other side in the Scottish Premiership this season (excluding own goals).