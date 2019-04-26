Scottish Premiership
St Mirren15:00St Johnstone
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v St Johnstone

  • St Mirren have lost each of their past three top-flight home games against St Johnstone by a 0-1 scoreline since beating them 4-3 in October 2013.
  • St Johnstone have won each of their past five league matches against St Mirren; they have only had a better winning run over a single club in the Scottish Premiership against Hamilton (six games between September 2017 to November 2018).
  • St Mirren have only lost one of their past four league fixtures (W2 D1) and are looking for back-to-back wins in the Premiership for the first time since May 2015.
  • Only Livingston (14 games) are on a longer ongoing run without an away win in the top flight this season than St Johnstone (seven games - D1 L6).
  • St Mirren have had fewer different league goalscorers (12) than any other side in the Scottish Premiership this season (excluding own goals).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic34246471175478
2Rangers34209576255169
3Aberdeen34187953371661
4Kilmarnock341610846291758
5Hibernian341411949341553
6Hearts34155143944-550
7St Johnstone34145153444-1047
8Motherwell34135163848-1044
9Livingston34119143636042
10Hamilton3475222270-4826
11St Mirren3466222762-3524
12Dundee3446242570-4518
