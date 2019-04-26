Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Winger Anthony Knockaert scored Brighton's most recent Premier League goal, the winner at Crystal Palace on 9 March

TEAM NEWS

Winger Anthony Knockaert is available for Brighton after completing a three-match suspension.

Davy Propper is again ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Newcastle playmaker Miguel Almiron will miss the remainder of the season because of a hamstring injury sustained during the win over Southampton.

Fabian Schar and Isaac Hayden were substituted with minor injuries in that game, although both have returned to training and could be involved.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Brighton have everything to lose. Newcastle have little to gain; Rafa Benitez has done a remarkable job steering them to safety again. Chris Hughton will deserve similar accolades if he can keep Albion up. Relegation would be a crushing blow to his fine legacy.

It's in their own hands. A victory here and defeat for Cardiff at Fulham would realistically be enough.

The old defensive discipline returned at Wolves and Spurs, but no goal in 660 minutes is shocking. Creativity and confidence is totally lacking.

Newcastle were superb against Southampton but the previous league win at Leicester was their first away since mid-December, and players with injury doubts may be kept back for the Liverpool home finale.

Ayoze Perez is on fire. Glen Murray hasn't scored in 10 home league games. But I'll take him to crucially edge it.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "There's no doubt in my mind that the dressing room has the character and determination to stay in this division.

"In these times you look for people around you to stand up and be counted; over the last two games I don't think anybody can fault the endeavour from the side."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am at the Amex Stadium on Saturday for a 40th anniversary reunion with the Brighton team that got promoted to the top flight in 1979. Newcastle were the opposition when we won promotion at St James' Park for the first time in the club's history with a 3-1 win on the last day of the season.

I know Brighton have not scored in their past seven games but I think there could be a little bit of fate involved here with the Magpies the opposition again, and this time a win would help them take a huge step towards staying in the Premier League.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have failed to score in all three Premier League meetings, losing 0-1 twice and drawing the other game 0-0.

Brighton won at St James' Park in October and are looking to complete the league double over Newcastle for the first time since 1978-79.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion are on a seven-match winless run in all competitions, losing six of those games and failing to score in any of them.

It is the first time in the club's history that Brighton have gone seven matches without a goal.

They will kick-off only 13 minutes shy of equalling the club record of 11 hours and 13 minutes without a goal, set in 1970 in the third tier.

The Seagulls have only mustered a total of 11 shots on target during their current goalless streak.

Brighton could suffer four successive league defeats at home for the first time since January 2009, when they were in League One. It would also equal the club top-flight record, set from October to November 1980.

Chris Hughton's side have failed to score more than once in any of their last 10 home Premier League matches.

They have only earned three wins and 13 points from their past 20 league fixtures (D4, L13).

Glenn Murray has failed to score in 10 league appearances at the Amex Stadium since converting a penalty against Crystal Palace on 4 December.

