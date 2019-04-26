Southampton v Bournemouth

Southampton full-back Ryan Bertrand suffered an ankle injury last weekend and is a doubt for Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Ryan Bertrand is at risk of missing out for Southampton because of an ankle problem, although Matt Targett has resumed full training and could deputise at left-back.

Stuart Armstrong faces a fitness test on a hamstring problem.

Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas has been ruled out for at least three months following a hamstring operation.

The Cherries remain without injured full-backs Adam Smith, Nathaniel Clyne, Diego Rico and Charlie Daniels.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Southampton will be safe with two games to spare if they better Cardiff's result this weekend, while a win would realistically be enough because of a much better goal difference.

Either way, I'm sure Ralph Hasenhuttl would have gladly taken that scenario when he took over in early December with a brief to keep them up.

Saints were in the bottom three at the time and their record of 28 points from 20 matches since then equates to 53 points over a full season. That's usually good enough for a top-half finish.

Who knows what we'll get from Bournemouth, who in the last two games followed a 5-0 away win at Brighton by becoming the first team to lose at home to Fulham all season.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We are one win away from being safe - this is a fantastic situation we are in now. If I thought we could not do this, I would not have taken the job.

"The way was a very difficult one but we invested a lot, my staff and the team, in this club to leave this negative track we were in.

"I think we have now the feeling that we are in a period where something is growing here and that is the most important thing for everybody working in this club, that we see that we started to go on a journey that is going in the right direction."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We don't want to go into next season with negative momentum. The way we finish the season is very important.

"Southampton have been in great form, done very well since the new manager went in there with their mentality, so we know we're going to need to be at our very best."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton are as good as safe, sitting six points above Cardiff and with a much superior goal difference, and I think they will make absolutely sure of staying up on Saturday.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth have never won away against Southampton in 14 attempts, drawing five times and losing nine.

Southampton's only defeat in the past 11 encounters came away in the Premier League three years ago (W6, D4).

Southampton

Three wins from the past four home games is as many as Southampton had managed in their previous 24 fixtures at St Mary's.

Southampton's tally of six league victories in 2019 already matches their total for last year.

Their run of scoring in 12 successive home league matches is only currently bettered by Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Saints have dropped 25 points from winning positions this season, the worst record in the division.

Forward Shane Long has scored three goals in four Premier League appearances, as many as he had in his previous 60. He could score in three successive home games in the top flight for the first time.

Bournemouth