Match ends, Hartlepool United 3, Salford City 2.
Hartlepool United v Salford City
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Loach
- 2KiosoSubstituted forRichardsonat 87'minutes
- 34EdgarSubstituted forHolohanat 42'minutes
- 7Donaldson
- 3Kitching
- 17Anderson
- 16Featherstone
- 6NobleSubstituted forHawkesat 88'minutes
- 21Molyneux
- 33James
- 29Kabamba
Substitutes
- 10Muir
- 11Hawkes
- 14Holohan
- 19Richardson
- 26Bale
Salford
- 1Neal
- 2Wiseman
- 3Touray
- 4MafutaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forRedmondat 66'minutes
- 6PiergianniBooked at 16minsSubstituted forLinganziat 69'minutes
- 5HoganBooked at 64mins
- 8Maynard
- 18Whitehead
- 7GreenBooked at 45mins
- 9RooneySubstituted forDieseruvweat 62'minutes
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrickBooked at 62mins
Substitutes
- 11Walker
- 12Crocombe
- 15Redmond
- 20Dieseruvwe
- 24Linganzi
- Referee:
- Andrew Miller
- Attendance:
- 3,582
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 3, Salford City 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Josh Hawkes replaces Liam Noble.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Kenton Richardson replaces Peter Kioso.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 3, Salford City 2. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Salford City).
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 3, Salford City 1. Luke James (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Salford City. Amine Linganzi replaces Carl Piergianni.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Salford City 1. Nicke Kabamba (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Salford City. Devonte Redmond replaces Gus Mafuta.
Booking
Liam Hogan (Salford City) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Salford City. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe replaces Adam Rooney.
Booking
Danny Lloyd (Salford City) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Salford City 1. Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Salford City 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Salford City 1.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Matt Green (Salford City) for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Gavan Holohan replaces David Edgar.
Booking
Gus Mafuta (Salford City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Matt Green (Salford City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Carl Piergianni (Salford City) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Salford City 1. Adam Rooney (Salford City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.