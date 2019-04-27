National League
Hartlepool3Salford2

Hartlepool United v Salford City

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 2KiosoSubstituted forRichardsonat 87'minutes
  • 34EdgarSubstituted forHolohanat 42'minutes
  • 7Donaldson
  • 3Kitching
  • 17Anderson
  • 16Featherstone
  • 6NobleSubstituted forHawkesat 88'minutes
  • 21Molyneux
  • 33James
  • 29Kabamba

Substitutes

  • 10Muir
  • 11Hawkes
  • 14Holohan
  • 19Richardson
  • 26Bale

Salford

  • 1Neal
  • 2Wiseman
  • 3Touray
  • 4MafutaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forRedmondat 66'minutes
  • 6PiergianniBooked at 16minsSubstituted forLinganziat 69'minutes
  • 5HoganBooked at 64mins
  • 8Maynard
  • 18Whitehead
  • 7GreenBooked at 45mins
  • 9RooneySubstituted forDieseruvweat 62'minutes
  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrickBooked at 62mins

Substitutes

  • 11Walker
  • 12Crocombe
  • 15Redmond
  • 20Dieseruvwe
  • 24Linganzi
Referee:
Andrew Miller
Attendance:
3,582

Live Text

Match ends, Hartlepool United 3, Salford City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 3, Salford City 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Josh Hawkes replaces Liam Noble.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Kenton Richardson replaces Peter Kioso.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 3, Salford City 2. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Salford City).

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 3, Salford City 1. Luke James (Hartlepool United).

Substitution

Substitution, Salford City. Amine Linganzi replaces Carl Piergianni.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Salford City 1. Nicke Kabamba (Hartlepool United).

Substitution

Substitution, Salford City. Devonte Redmond replaces Gus Mafuta.

Booking

Liam Hogan (Salford City) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Salford City. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe replaces Adam Rooney.

Booking

Danny Lloyd (Salford City) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Salford City 1. Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Salford City 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Salford City 1.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Matt Green (Salford City) for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Gavan Holohan replaces David Edgar.

Booking

Gus Mafuta (Salford City) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Matt Green (Salford City) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Carl Piergianni (Salford City) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Salford City 1. Adam Rooney (Salford City).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462514773353889
2Solihull Moors4625111073433086
3Salford4625101177453285
4Wrexham462591258391984
5Fylde462215972413181
6Harrogate4621111478572174
7Eastleigh46228166263-174
8Ebbsfleet4618131564501467
9Gateshead46199185248466
10Sutton United461714155560-565
11Barrow461713165251164
12Bromley461612186869-160
13Barnet461612184550-560
14Dover461612185864-660
15Chesterfield461417155553259
16Halifax461320134443159
17Hartlepool461514175662-659
18Dag & Red461511205056-656
19Maidenhead United46166244570-2554
20Boreham Wood461216185365-1252
21Aldershot461111243867-2944
22Braintree46118274878-3041
23Havant & Waterlooville46913246284-2240
24Maidstone United4697303782-4534
View full National League table

