Leyton Orient 0-0 Braintree Town: Orient crowned National League champions
Leyton Orient won promotion to the English Football League after their goalless draw against already-relegated Braintree Town confirmed them as champions of the National League.
The result was enough to secure a return to the EFL by the O's after two seasons in the fifth tier.
Orient almost opened the scoring on the hour mark when Macauley Bonne found the net before he was flagged offside.
However, neither side could find a goal as the hosts ensured top spot and the solitary automatic promotion place.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 1Brill
- 23Turley
- 21EkpitetaBooked at 51mins
- 7McAnuffSubstituted forLeeat 71'minutes
- 15Happe
- 6Coulson
- 3Widdowson
- 8ClayBooked at 6mins
- 16BrophySubstituted forMaguire-Drewat 88'minutes
- 19KoromaSubstituted forHarroldat 84'minutes
- 9Bonne
Substitutes
- 10Maguire-Drew
- 18Harrold
- 22Lee
- 24Sargeant
- 30Simpson
Braintree
- 21Killip
- 4Eleftheriou
- 6Karic
- 25Matsuzaka
- 10Richards
- 9Henry
- 16Lyons-Foster
- 27Sagaf
- 28James
- 29AtkinsonSubstituted forBorgat 7'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 35AllenBooked at 27minsSubstituted forCerulliat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Borg
- 18Temple
- 30Eze
- 31Gipson
- 33Cerulli
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
- Attendance:
- 8,241
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Braintree Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jordan Maguire-Drew replaces James Brophy.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Matt Harrold replaces Josh Koroma.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Alfie Cerulli replaces Iffy Allen.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Charlie Lee replaces Jobi McAnuff.
Booking
Oscar Borg (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Marvin Ekpiteta (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Leyton Orient 0, Braintree Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Braintree Town 0.
Booking
Iffy Allen (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Oscar Borg replaces Robert Atkinson.
Booking
Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.