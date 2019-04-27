National League
Leyton Orient0Braintree0

Leyton Orient 0-0 Braintree Town: Orient crowned National League champions

Breaking news

Leyton Orient won promotion to the English Football League after their goalless draw against already-relegated Braintree Town confirmed them as champions of the National League.

The result was enough to secure a return to the EFL by the O's after two seasons in the fifth tier.

Orient almost opened the scoring on the hour mark when Macauley Bonne found the net before he was flagged offside.

However, neither side could find a goal as the hosts ensured top spot and the solitary automatic promotion place.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 1Brill
  • 23Turley
  • 21EkpitetaBooked at 51mins
  • 7McAnuffSubstituted forLeeat 71'minutes
  • 15Happe
  • 6Coulson
  • 3Widdowson
  • 8ClayBooked at 6mins
  • 16BrophySubstituted forMaguire-Drewat 88'minutes
  • 19KoromaSubstituted forHarroldat 84'minutes
  • 9Bonne

Substitutes

  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 18Harrold
  • 22Lee
  • 24Sargeant
  • 30Simpson

Braintree

  • 21Killip
  • 4Eleftheriou
  • 6Karic
  • 25Matsuzaka
  • 10Richards
  • 9Henry
  • 16Lyons-Foster
  • 27Sagaf
  • 28James
  • 29AtkinsonSubstituted forBorgat 7'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 35AllenBooked at 27minsSubstituted forCerulliat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Borg
  • 18Temple
  • 30Eze
  • 31Gipson
  • 33Cerulli
Referee:
Josh Smith
Attendance:
8,241

Live Text

Match ends, Leyton Orient 0, Braintree Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Braintree Town 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jordan Maguire-Drew replaces James Brophy.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Matt Harrold replaces Josh Koroma.

Substitution

Substitution, Braintree Town. Alfie Cerulli replaces Iffy Allen.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Charlie Lee replaces Jobi McAnuff.

Booking

Oscar Borg (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Marvin Ekpiteta (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Second Half

Second Half begins Leyton Orient 0, Braintree Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Braintree Town 0.

Booking

Iffy Allen (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Braintree Town. Oscar Borg replaces Robert Atkinson.

Booking

Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462514773353889
2Solihull Moors4625111073433086
3Salford4625101177453285
4Wrexham462591258391984
5Fylde462215972413181
6Harrogate4621111478572174
7Eastleigh46228166263-174
8Ebbsfleet4618131564501467
9Gateshead46199185248466
10Sutton United461714155560-565
11Barrow461713165251164
12Bromley461612186869-160
13Barnet461612184550-560
14Dover461612185864-660
15Chesterfield461417155553259
16Halifax461320134443159
17Hartlepool461514175662-659
18Dag & Red461511205056-656
19Maidenhead United46166244570-2554
20Boreham Wood461216185365-1252
21Aldershot461111243867-2944
22Braintree46118274878-3041
23Havant & Waterlooville46913246284-2240
24Maidstone United4697303782-4534
View full National League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport