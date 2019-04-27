Leyton Orient 0-0 Braintree Town: Orient crowned National League champions

From the section

Leyton Orient won promotion to the English Football League after their goalless draw against already-relegated Braintree Town confirmed them as champions of the National League.

The result was enough to secure a return to the EFL by the O's after two seasons in the fifth tier.

Orient almost opened the scoring on the hour mark when Macauley Bonne found the net before he was flagged offside.

However, neither side could find a goal as the hosts ensured top spot and the solitary automatic promotion place.

