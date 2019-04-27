National League
Gateshead0Barrow2

Gateshead v Barrow

Line-ups

Gateshead

  • 23Pears
  • 2Tinkler
  • 18DevittSubstituted forO'Donnellat 46'minutes
  • 6Williamson
  • 12Mellish
  • 3Barrow
  • 15WhiteBooked at 82mins
  • 8Olley
  • 4HunterSubstituted forMaloneyat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11SalkeldSubstituted forThomsonat 68'minutes
  • 10Rigg

Substitutes

  • 1Foden
  • 7Thomson
  • 14O'Donnell
  • 16Maloney
  • 24McGeoch

Barrow

  • 12Dixon
  • 21BarthramBooked at 44mins
  • 5GraniteSubstituted forJamesonat 69'minutes
  • 8Rooney
  • 26Norrington-Davies
  • 15Hird
  • 4Taylor
  • 20Hardcastle
  • 10KaySubstituted forMolyneuxat 69'minutes
  • 14Philpot
  • 7HindleBooked at 30mins

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 6Elsdon
  • 9Blyth
  • 23Jameson
  • 24Molyneux
Referee:
Simeon Lucas
Attendance:
798

Live Text

Match ends, Gateshead 0, Barrow 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gateshead 0, Barrow 2.

Booking

Lewis Maloney (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Tom White (Gateshead) for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Lewis Maloney replaces Jack Hunter.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Kyle Jameson replaces Josh Granite.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Lee Molyneux replaces Josh Kay.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Connor Thomson replaces Cameron Salkeld.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. JJ O'Donnell replaces Tom Devitt.

Second Half

Second Half begins Gateshead 0, Barrow 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Gateshead 0, Barrow 2.

Booking

Jack Barthram (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Tom White (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jack Hindle (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 0, Barrow 2. John Rooney (Barrow).

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 0, Barrow 1. John Rooney (Barrow).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462514773353889
2Solihull Moors4625111073433086
3Salford4625101177453285
4Wrexham462591258391984
5Fylde462215972413181
6Harrogate4621111478572174
7Eastleigh46228166263-174
8Ebbsfleet4618131564501467
9Gateshead46199185248466
10Sutton United461714155560-565
11Barrow461713165251164
12Bromley461612186869-160
13Barnet461612184550-560
14Dover461612185864-660
15Chesterfield461417155553259
16Halifax461320134443159
17Hartlepool461514175662-659
18Dag & Red461511205056-656
19Maidenhead United46166244570-2554
20Boreham Wood461216185365-1252
21Aldershot461111243867-2944
22Braintree46118274878-3041
23Havant & Waterlooville46913246284-2240
24Maidstone United4697303782-4534
