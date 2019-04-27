Match ends, Gateshead 0, Barrow 2.
Gateshead v Barrow
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Gateshead
- 23Pears
- 2Tinkler
- 18DevittSubstituted forO'Donnellat 46'minutes
- 6Williamson
- 12Mellish
- 3Barrow
- 15WhiteBooked at 82mins
- 8Olley
- 4HunterSubstituted forMaloneyat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11SalkeldSubstituted forThomsonat 68'minutes
- 10Rigg
Substitutes
- 1Foden
- 7Thomson
- 14O'Donnell
- 16Maloney
- 24McGeoch
Barrow
- 12Dixon
- 21BarthramBooked at 44mins
- 5GraniteSubstituted forJamesonat 69'minutes
- 8Rooney
- 26Norrington-Davies
- 15Hird
- 4Taylor
- 20Hardcastle
- 10KaySubstituted forMolyneuxat 69'minutes
- 14Philpot
- 7HindleBooked at 30mins
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 6Elsdon
- 9Blyth
- 23Jameson
- 24Molyneux
- Referee:
- Simeon Lucas
- Attendance:
- 798
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gateshead 0, Barrow 2.
Booking
Lewis Maloney (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Tom White (Gateshead) for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Lewis Maloney replaces Jack Hunter.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Kyle Jameson replaces Josh Granite.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Lee Molyneux replaces Josh Kay.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Connor Thomson replaces Cameron Salkeld.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. JJ O'Donnell replaces Tom Devitt.
Second Half
Second Half begins Gateshead 0, Barrow 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gateshead 0, Barrow 2.
Booking
Jack Barthram (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Tom White (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jack Hindle (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 0, Barrow 2. John Rooney (Barrow).
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 0, Barrow 1. John Rooney (Barrow).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.