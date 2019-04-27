National League
Boreham Wood3Eastleigh3

Boreham Wood v Eastleigh

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

  • 1Huddart
  • 2Woodards
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 10Murtagh
  • 8Champion
  • 7Shakes
  • 9Gabriel
  • 12Fyfield
  • 14ThomasSubstituted forKanuat 90'minutes
  • 19Smith
  • 20ShaibuSubstituted forAshat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Ash
  • 16Shields
  • 16Kanu
  • 21Legg
  • 22Morgan

Eastleigh

  • 13Flitney
  • 15WynterSubstituted forScoreyat 46'minutes
  • 6Hobson
  • 12BaughanSubstituted forHarveyat 87'minutes
  • 19Hollands
  • 17Miley
  • 4Gobern
  • 26Matthews
  • 7McKnight
  • 16DennettSubstituted forBearwishat 62'minutes
  • 11Zebroski

Substitutes

  • 1Southwood
  • 13Scorey
  • 14Boyce
  • 20Harvey
  • 21Bearwish
Referee:
Will Finnie

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Idris Kanu replaces Sorba Thomas.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Lewis Harvey replaces Callum Baughan.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 3, Eastleigh 3. Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood).

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Tom Bearwish replaces Oliver Dennett.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 2, Eastleigh 3. Bradley Ash (Boreham Wood).

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Bradley Ash replaces Justin Shaibu.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Eastleigh 3. Jack McKnight (Eastleigh).

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Eastleigh 2. Oscar Gobern (Eastleigh).

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben Scorey replaces Alex Wynter.

Second Half

Second Half begins Boreham Wood 1, Eastleigh 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, Eastleigh 1.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Eastleigh 1. Ralston Gabriel (Boreham Wood).

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Eastleigh 1. Oliver Dennett (Eastleigh).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462514773353889
2Solihull Moors4625111073433086
3Salford4625101176453185
4Wrexham462591258391984
5Fylde462215972413181
6Harrogate4621111478572174
7Eastleigh46228166263-174
8Ebbsfleet4618131564491567
9Gateshead46199185248466
10Sutton United461714155559-465
11Barrow461713165251164
12Bromley461612186769-260
13Barnet461612184550-560
14Dover461612185764-760
15Chesterfield461417155553259
16Halifax461320134443159
17Hartlepool461514175661-559
18Dag & Red461511205056-656
19Maidenhead United46166244570-2554
20Boreham Wood461216185365-1252
21Aldershot461111243867-2944
22Braintree46118274878-3041
23Havant & Waterlooville46913246284-2240
24Maidstone United4697303782-4534
