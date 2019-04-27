Substitution, Boreham Wood. Idris Kanu replaces Sorba Thomas.
Boreham Wood v Eastleigh
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
- 1Huddart
- 2Woodards
- 3Ilesanmi
- 10Murtagh
- 8Champion
- 7Shakes
- 9Gabriel
- 12Fyfield
- 14ThomasSubstituted forKanuat 90'minutes
- 19Smith
- 20ShaibuSubstituted forAshat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Ash
- 16Shields
- 16Kanu
- 21Legg
- 22Morgan
Eastleigh
- 13Flitney
- 15WynterSubstituted forScoreyat 46'minutes
- 6Hobson
- 12BaughanSubstituted forHarveyat 87'minutes
- 19Hollands
- 17Miley
- 4Gobern
- 26Matthews
- 7McKnight
- 16DennettSubstituted forBearwishat 62'minutes
- 11Zebroski
Substitutes
- 1Southwood
- 13Scorey
- 14Boyce
- 20Harvey
- 21Bearwish
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Lewis Harvey replaces Callum Baughan.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 3, Eastleigh 3. Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood).
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Tom Bearwish replaces Oliver Dennett.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 2, Eastleigh 3. Bradley Ash (Boreham Wood).
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Bradley Ash replaces Justin Shaibu.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Eastleigh 3. Jack McKnight (Eastleigh).
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Eastleigh 2. Oscar Gobern (Eastleigh).
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben Scorey replaces Alex Wynter.
Second Half
Second Half begins Boreham Wood 1, Eastleigh 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, Eastleigh 1.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Eastleigh 1. Ralston Gabriel (Boreham Wood).
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Eastleigh 1. Oliver Dennett (Eastleigh).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.