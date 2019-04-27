National League
Dag & Red1Solihull Moors1

Dagenham & Redbridge v Solihull Moors

Line-ups

Dag & Red

  • 1Justham
  • 34SmithBooked at 9mins
  • 33Onariase
  • 4Robinson
  • 20Wright
  • 8ClarkBooked at 73mins
  • 22Loft
  • 26Harfield
  • 9Kandi
  • 10Balanta
  • 17Wilkinson

Substitutes

  • 7McQueen
  • 12Moore
  • 15Goodliffe
  • 19Adeloye
  • 23Munns

Solihull Moors

  • 1Boot
  • 2Williams
  • 5Daly
  • 17MaxwellBooked at 40mins
  • 25Vaughan
  • 15FlowersBooked at 57mins
  • 12Carline
  • 24Hawkridge
  • 27SbarraBooked at 5mins
  • 10Hylton
  • 13BlissettSubstituted forStensonat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Gudger
  • 8Carter
  • 19Wright
  • 23Stenson
  • 26Agboola
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Live Text

Booking

Kenny Clark (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Matthew Stenson replaces Nathan Blissett.

Booking

Harry Flowers (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Solihull Moors 1. Jermaine Hylton (Solihull Moors).

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Solihull Moors 0. Conor Wilkinson (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Second Half

Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Solihull Moors 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Solihull Moors 0.

Booking

Luke Maxwell (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Nathan Smith (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Joe Sbarra (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462514773353889
2Solihull Moors4625111073433086
3Salford4625101176453185
4Wrexham462591258391984
5Fylde462215972413181
6Harrogate4621111478572174
7Eastleigh46228166263-174
8Ebbsfleet4618131564501467
9Gateshead46199185248466
10Sutton United461714155559-465
11Barrow461713165251164
12Bromley461612186869-160
13Barnet461612184550-560
14Dover461612185764-760
15Chesterfield461417155553259
16Halifax461320134443159
17Hartlepool461514175661-559
18Dag & Red461511205056-656
19Maidenhead United46166244570-2554
20Boreham Wood461216185365-1252
21Aldershot461111243867-2944
22Braintree46118274878-3041
23Havant & Waterlooville46913246284-2240
24Maidstone United4697303782-4534
View full National League table

