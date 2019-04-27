Kenny Clark (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Dagenham & Redbridge v Solihull Moors
-
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 1Justham
- 34SmithBooked at 9mins
- 33Onariase
- 4Robinson
- 20Wright
- 8ClarkBooked at 73mins
- 22Loft
- 26Harfield
- 9Kandi
- 10Balanta
- 17Wilkinson
Substitutes
- 7McQueen
- 12Moore
- 15Goodliffe
- 19Adeloye
- 23Munns
Solihull Moors
- 1Boot
- 2Williams
- 5Daly
- 17MaxwellBooked at 40mins
- 25Vaughan
- 15FlowersBooked at 57mins
- 12Carline
- 24Hawkridge
- 27SbarraBooked at 5mins
- 10Hylton
- 13BlissettSubstituted forStensonat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Gudger
- 8Carter
- 19Wright
- 23Stenson
- 26Agboola
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
Live Text
Booking
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Matthew Stenson replaces Nathan Blissett.
Booking
Harry Flowers (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Solihull Moors 1. Jermaine Hylton (Solihull Moors).
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Solihull Moors 0. Conor Wilkinson (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Second Half
Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Solihull Moors 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Solihull Moors 0.
Booking
Luke Maxwell (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Nathan Smith (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Joe Sbarra (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.