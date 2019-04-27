National League
Fylde0Halifax2

AFC Fylde v FC Halifax Town

Line-ups

Fylde

  • 13Griffiths
  • 7Hardy
  • 10Philliskirk
  • 18Odusina
  • 14Hemmings
  • 11Crawford
  • 16Birch
  • 21BrewittSubstituted forTunnicliffeat 68'minutes
  • 27HaughtonSubstituted forBurkeat 81'minutes
  • 29WaltersSubstituted forTasdemirat 46'minutes
  • 30Reid

Substitutes

  • 5Tunnicliffe
  • 6Bond
  • 9Rowe
  • 12Burke
  • 20Tasdemir

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 4ClarkeBooked at 22mins
  • 5Brown
  • 19Preston
  • 8King
  • 7Kosylo
  • 18Berrett
  • 31Maher
  • 34Duku
  • 35RodneyBooked at 44mins
  • 39Skarz

Substitutes

  • 6Staunton
  • 10Edwards
  • 21Rowley
  • 30Freedman
  • 33Gondoh
Referee:
Martin Woods

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Luke Burke replaces Nick Haughton.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jordan Tunnicliffe replaces Tom Brewitt.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Serhat Tasdemir replaces Lewis Walters.

Second Half

Second Half begins AFC Fylde 0, FC Halifax Town 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, AFC Fylde 0, FC Halifax Town 2.

Booking

Devante Rodney (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Own Goal by Arlen Birch, AFC Fylde. AFC Fylde 0, FC Halifax Town 2.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 0, FC Halifax Town 1. Matty Brown (FC Halifax Town).

Booking

Nathan Clarke (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462514773353889
2Solihull Moors4625111073433086
3Salford4625101176453185
4Wrexham4624101257391882
5Fylde462215972413181
6Harrogate4621121378562275
7Eastleigh46228166263-174
8Ebbsfleet4618131564491567
9Gateshead46199185248466
10Sutton United461714155559-465
11Barrow461713165251164
12Bromley461612186769-260
13Barnet461612184550-560
14Dover461612185764-760
15Chesterfield461417155553259
16Halifax461320134443159
17Hartlepool461514175661-559
18Dag & Red461511205056-656
19Maidenhead United46166244570-2554
20Boreham Wood461216185365-1252
21Aldershot461111243767-3044
22Braintree46118274878-3041
23Havant & Waterlooville46913246284-2240
24Maidstone United4697303781-4434
