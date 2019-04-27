Substitution, AFC Fylde. Luke Burke replaces Nick Haughton.
AFC Fylde v FC Halifax Town
-
Line-ups
Fylde
- 13Griffiths
- 7Hardy
- 10Philliskirk
- 18Odusina
- 14Hemmings
- 11Crawford
- 16Birch
- 21BrewittSubstituted forTunnicliffeat 68'minutes
- 27HaughtonSubstituted forBurkeat 81'minutes
- 29WaltersSubstituted forTasdemirat 46'minutes
- 30Reid
Substitutes
- 5Tunnicliffe
- 6Bond
- 9Rowe
- 12Burke
- 20Tasdemir
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 4ClarkeBooked at 22mins
- 5Brown
- 19Preston
- 8King
- 7Kosylo
- 18Berrett
- 31Maher
- 34Duku
- 35RodneyBooked at 44mins
- 39Skarz
Substitutes
- 6Staunton
- 10Edwards
- 21Rowley
- 30Freedman
- 33Gondoh
- Referee:
- Martin Woods
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jordan Tunnicliffe replaces Tom Brewitt.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Serhat Tasdemir replaces Lewis Walters.
Second Half
Second Half begins AFC Fylde 0, FC Halifax Town 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, AFC Fylde 0, FC Halifax Town 2.
Booking
Devante Rodney (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Own Goal by Arlen Birch, AFC Fylde. AFC Fylde 0, FC Halifax Town 2.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 0, FC Halifax Town 1. Matty Brown (FC Halifax Town).
Booking
Nathan Clarke (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
