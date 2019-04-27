Substitution, Sutton United. James Dobson replaces Tom Bolarinwa.
Dover Athletic v Sutton United
Line-ups
Dover
- 1Walker
- 2Passley
- 5Lokko
- 27LewisSubstituted forBedfordat 45'minutes
- 29Taylor
- 26Doe
- 8Brundle
- 14PaveySubstituted forEffiongat 45'minutes
- 10Allen
- 30ReasonSubstituted forDanielat 68'minutes
- 7Jeffrey
Substitutes
- 11Daniel
- 12Effiong
- 16Bedford
- 28Debayo
- 31Worgan
Sutton United
- 1Worner
- 25BardenBooked at 33mins
- 3Thomas
- 34BellikliSubstituted forBaileyat 19'minutes
- 30MasonSubstituted forDeaconat 67'minutes
- 19Beautyman
- 12Lema
- 7BolarinwaSubstituted forDobsonat 84'minutes
- 9Toure
- 10Ayunga
- 28Williams
Substitutes
- 16Bailey
- 17Green
- 21Deacon
- 24Mbeta
- 33Dobson
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
Live Text
Substitution
Goal!
Goal! Dover Athletic 2, Sutton United 0. Inih Effiong (Dover Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Kadell Daniel replaces Jai Reason.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Roarie Deacon replaces Jude Mason.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dover Athletic 1, Sutton United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Joe Bedford replaces Stuart Lewis.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Inih Effiong replaces Alfie Pavey.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dover Athletic 1, Sutton United 0.
Booking
Jonathan Barden (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Nicky Bailey replaces Neset Bellikli.
Goal!
Goal! Dover Athletic 1, Sutton United 0. Stuart Lewis (Dover Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
