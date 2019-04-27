National League
Dover2Sutton United0

Dover Athletic v Sutton United

Line-ups

Dover

  • 1Walker
  • 2Passley
  • 5Lokko
  • 27LewisSubstituted forBedfordat 45'minutes
  • 29Taylor
  • 26Doe
  • 8Brundle
  • 14PaveySubstituted forEffiongat 45'minutes
  • 10Allen
  • 30ReasonSubstituted forDanielat 68'minutes
  • 7Jeffrey

Substitutes

  • 11Daniel
  • 12Effiong
  • 16Bedford
  • 28Debayo
  • 31Worgan

Sutton United

  • 1Worner
  • 25BardenBooked at 33mins
  • 3Thomas
  • 34BellikliSubstituted forBaileyat 19'minutes
  • 30MasonSubstituted forDeaconat 67'minutes
  • 19Beautyman
  • 12Lema
  • 7BolarinwaSubstituted forDobsonat 84'minutes
  • 9Toure
  • 10Ayunga
  • 28Williams

Substitutes

  • 16Bailey
  • 17Green
  • 21Deacon
  • 24Mbeta
  • 33Dobson
Referee:
Declan Bourne

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. James Dobson replaces Tom Bolarinwa.

Goal!

Goal! Dover Athletic 2, Sutton United 0. Inih Effiong (Dover Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Kadell Daniel replaces Jai Reason.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Roarie Deacon replaces Jude Mason.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dover Athletic 1, Sutton United 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Joe Bedford replaces Stuart Lewis.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Inih Effiong replaces Alfie Pavey.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dover Athletic 1, Sutton United 0.

Booking

Jonathan Barden (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Nicky Bailey replaces Neset Bellikli.

Goal!

Goal! Dover Athletic 1, Sutton United 0. Stuart Lewis (Dover Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462514773353889
2Solihull Moors4625111073433086
3Salford4625101176453185
4Wrexham462591258391984
5Fylde462215972413181
6Harrogate4621111478572174
7Eastleigh46228166263-174
8Ebbsfleet4618131564501467
9Gateshead46199185248466
10Sutton United461714155559-465
11Barrow461713165251164
12Bromley461612186869-160
13Barnet461612184550-560
14Dover461612185764-760
15Chesterfield461417155553259
16Halifax461320134443159
17Hartlepool461514175661-559
18Dag & Red461511205056-656
19Maidenhead United46166244570-2554
20Boreham Wood461216185365-1252
21Aldershot461111243867-2944
22Braintree46118274878-3041
23Havant & Waterlooville46913246284-2240
24Maidstone United4697303782-4534
View full National League table

Top Stories