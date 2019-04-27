National League
Bromley5Ebbsfleet1

Bromley v Ebbsfleet United

Line-ups

Bromley

  • 1Gregory
  • 24Brindley
  • 5JohnsonSubstituted forOkoyeat 70'minutes
  • 8RaymondSubstituted forHinesat 81'minutes
  • 6Holland
  • 25Coulson
  • 23WoodBooked at 29mins
  • 4Sutherland
  • 14Higgs
  • 18Porter
  • 30HooperSubstituted forSarpong-Wireduat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 12Dunne
  • 13Nakov
  • 15Okoye
  • 21Hines

Ebbsfleet

  • 13Miles
  • 21OmarSubstituted forAchubaat 67'minutes
  • 19Bush
  • 10Drury
  • 4Rance
  • 3MagriSubstituted forCheekat 57'minutes
  • 14MoncurSubstituted forAdamsat 76'minutes
  • 22Graham
  • 11Weston
  • 18Whitely
  • 9Kedwell

Substitutes

  • 1Ashmore
  • 6Achuba
  • 8Adams
  • 12Cheek
  • 23Wilson
Referee:
Carl Brook
Attendance:
1,352

Live Text

Match ends, Bromley 5, Ebbsfleet United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bromley 5, Ebbsfleet United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 5, Ebbsfleet United 1. Luke Coulson (Bromley).

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Zavon Hines replaces Frankie Raymond.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Ebou Adams replaces Freddy Moncur.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Marc-Anthony Okoye replaces Roger Johnson.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Mathew Achuba replaces Arif Omar.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu replaces JJ Hooper.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 4, Ebbsfleet United 1. JJ Hooper (Bromley).

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 3, Ebbsfleet United 1. Andy Drury (Ebbsfleet United).

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Michael Cheek replaces Sam Magri.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 3, Ebbsfleet United 0. Richard Brindley (Bromley).

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 2, Ebbsfleet United 0. Frankie Sutherland (Bromley) converts the penalty with a.

Second Half

Second Half begins Bromley 1, Ebbsfleet United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Bromley 1, Ebbsfleet United 0.

Booking

Sam Wood (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 1, Ebbsfleet United 0. George Porter (Bromley).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462514773353889
2Solihull Moors4625111073433086
3Salford4625101177453285
4Wrexham462591258391984
5Fylde462215972413181
6Harrogate4621111478572174
7Eastleigh46228166263-174
8Ebbsfleet4618131564501467
9Gateshead46199185248466
10Sutton United461714155560-565
11Barrow461713165251164
12Bromley461612186869-160
13Barnet461612184550-560
14Dover461612185864-660
15Chesterfield461417155553259
16Halifax461320134443159
17Hartlepool461514175662-659
18Dag & Red461511205056-656
19Maidenhead United46166244570-2554
20Boreham Wood461216185365-1252
21Aldershot461111243867-2944
22Braintree46118274878-3041
23Havant & Waterlooville46913246284-2240
24Maidstone United4697303782-4534
View full National League table

Top Stories