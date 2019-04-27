Match ends, Bromley 5, Ebbsfleet United 1.
Bromley v Ebbsfleet United
Line-ups
Bromley
- 1Gregory
- 24Brindley
- 5JohnsonSubstituted forOkoyeat 70'minutes
- 8RaymondSubstituted forHinesat 81'minutes
- 6Holland
- 25Coulson
- 23WoodBooked at 29mins
- 4Sutherland
- 14Higgs
- 18Porter
- 30HooperSubstituted forSarpong-Wireduat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Sarpong-Wiredu
- 12Dunne
- 13Nakov
- 15Okoye
- 21Hines
Ebbsfleet
- 13Miles
- 21OmarSubstituted forAchubaat 67'minutes
- 19Bush
- 10Drury
- 4Rance
- 3MagriSubstituted forCheekat 57'minutes
- 14MoncurSubstituted forAdamsat 76'minutes
- 22Graham
- 11Weston
- 18Whitely
- 9Kedwell
Substitutes
- 1Ashmore
- 6Achuba
- 8Adams
- 12Cheek
- 23Wilson
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
- Attendance:
- 1,352
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bromley 5, Ebbsfleet United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 5, Ebbsfleet United 1. Luke Coulson (Bromley).
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Zavon Hines replaces Frankie Raymond.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Ebou Adams replaces Freddy Moncur.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Marc-Anthony Okoye replaces Roger Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Mathew Achuba replaces Arif Omar.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu replaces JJ Hooper.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 4, Ebbsfleet United 1. JJ Hooper (Bromley).
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 3, Ebbsfleet United 1. Andy Drury (Ebbsfleet United).
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Michael Cheek replaces Sam Magri.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 3, Ebbsfleet United 0. Richard Brindley (Bromley).
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 2, Ebbsfleet United 0. Frankie Sutherland (Bromley) converts the penalty with a.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bromley 1, Ebbsfleet United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bromley 1, Ebbsfleet United 0.
Booking
Sam Wood (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 1, Ebbsfleet United 0. George Porter (Bromley).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.