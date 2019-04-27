National League
Maidstone United0Aldershot1

Maidstone United v Aldershot Town

Line-ups

Maidstone United

  • 26Lewington
  • 5De Havilland
  • 8Powell
  • 21Muldoon
  • 11TurgottSubstituted forDaleat 79'minutes
  • 9Romain
  • 14Amaluzor
  • 22Phillips
  • 24TaylorSubstituted forEmberyat 61'minutes
  • 25Swaine
  • 30Edobor

Substitutes

  • 1Henry
  • 29Gilbert
  • 31Rollings
  • 32Dale
  • 33Embery

Aldershot

  • 1Cole
  • 3KinsellaSubstituted forMcDonnellat 78'minutes
  • 6Elokobi
  • 12Bernard
  • 9Rendell
  • 8Howell
  • 10McClure
  • 16GallagherSubstituted forRoweat 57'minutes
  • 17BootySubstituted forGoddardat 57'minutes
  • 20Mensah
  • 22Menayese

Substitutes

  • 4McDonnell
  • 14Rowe
  • 25Grant
  • 26Goddard
  • 27Hall
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Charlie Dale replaces Blair Turgott.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Adam McDonnell replaces Lewis Kinsella.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Jake Embery replaces Josh Taylor.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. John Goddard replaces Regan Booty.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. James Rowe replaces Jake Gallagher.

Goal!

Goal! Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 1. Matt McClure (Aldershot Town).

Second Half

Second Half begins Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462514773353889
2Solihull Moors4625111073433086
3Salford4625101176443285
4Wrexham4624101257391882
5Fylde462215972413181
6Harrogate4621121378562275
7Eastleigh46228166263-174
8Ebbsfleet4618131564491567
9Gateshead46199185248466
10Sutton United461714155558-365
11Barrow461713165251164
12Bromley461612186769-260
13Barnet461612184550-560
14Dover461612185664-860
15Chesterfield461417155552359
16Halifax461320134443159
17Hartlepool461514175561-659
18Dag & Red461511205056-656
19Maidenhead United46166244470-2654
20Boreham Wood461216185365-1252
21Aldershot461111243767-3044
22Braintree46118274878-3041
23Havant & Waterlooville46913246284-2240
24Maidstone United4697303781-4434
