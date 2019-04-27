Substitution, Maidstone United. Charlie Dale replaces Blair Turgott.
Maidstone United v Aldershot Town
Line-ups
Maidstone United
- 26Lewington
- 5De Havilland
- 8Powell
- 21Muldoon
- 11TurgottSubstituted forDaleat 79'minutes
- 9Romain
- 14Amaluzor
- 22Phillips
- 24TaylorSubstituted forEmberyat 61'minutes
- 25Swaine
- 30Edobor
Substitutes
- 1Henry
- 29Gilbert
- 31Rollings
- 32Dale
- 33Embery
Aldershot
- 1Cole
- 3KinsellaSubstituted forMcDonnellat 78'minutes
- 6Elokobi
- 12Bernard
- 9Rendell
- 8Howell
- 10McClure
- 16GallagherSubstituted forRoweat 57'minutes
- 17BootySubstituted forGoddardat 57'minutes
- 20Mensah
- 22Menayese
Substitutes
- 4McDonnell
- 14Rowe
- 25Grant
- 26Goddard
- 27Hall
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Adam McDonnell replaces Lewis Kinsella.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Jake Embery replaces Josh Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. John Goddard replaces Regan Booty.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. James Rowe replaces Jake Gallagher.
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 1. Matt McClure (Aldershot Town).
Second Half
Second Half begins Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
