Wrexham v Harrogate Town

Wrexham and Harrogate meet in the final game of the regular season knowing they could play each other in the play-offs.

Both sides have confirmed their play-off spots but Saturday's results will determine who plays who in the qualifying round of the play-offs.

The sides drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Manny Smith and Jake Lawlor remain out for Wrexham but Brad Walker is back training and could feature in the play-offs.