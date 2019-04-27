Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0Morton0

Dunfermline Athletic v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 40Scully
  • 5Durnan
  • 14Devine
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 10Longridge
  • 28Craigen
  • 19Vincent
  • 35Blair
  • 3LongridgeBooked at 54mins
  • 12AndersonSubstituted forEl Bakhtaouiat 63'minutes
  • 15Hippolyte

Substitutes

  • 4Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 20Gill
  • 22Morrison
  • 23Smith
  • 27Todd

Morton

  • 23McCrorie
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 8McAlisterBooked at 63mins
  • 14Tumilty
  • 6Telfer
  • 12Tidser
  • 32LyonBooked at 61minsSubstituted forMillarat 62'minutes
  • 3Iredale
  • 20Kiltie
  • 44DallasSubstituted forMcHughat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 7Millar
  • 11McHugh
  • 15Dykes
  • 17O'Connell
  • 36Hynes
  • 37McGrattan
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Faissal El Bakhtaoui replaces Bruce Anderson.

Booking

Jim McAlister (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jim McAlister (Morton).

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Chris Millar replaces Reece Lyon.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Bob McHugh replaces Andrew Dallas.

Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).

Booking

Reece Lyon (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).

Robby McCrorie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic).

James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Charlie Telfer (Morton).

Booking

Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Reece Lyon (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).

Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 0, Morton 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Morton 0.

Attempt saved. Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Jack Iredale (Morton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).

Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jim McAlister.

Attempt blocked. Greg Kiltie (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Dallas (Morton).

Attempt blocked. Michael Tidser (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Danny Devine.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County35218661313071
2Dundee Utd35198849391065
3Ayr351581249371253
4Inverness CT35121494540550
5Dunfermline35119153338-542
6Morton35914123445-1141
7Alloa35118163850-1241
8Partick Thistle35117174052-1240
9Queen of Sth35911154145-438
10Falkirk35811163447-1335
View full Scottish Championship table

