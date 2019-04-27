Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Faissal El Bakhtaoui replaces Bruce Anderson.
Dunfermline Athletic v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 40Scully
- 5Durnan
- 14Devine
- 6Ashcroft
- 10Longridge
- 28Craigen
- 19Vincent
- 35Blair
- 3LongridgeBooked at 54mins
- 12AndersonSubstituted forEl Bakhtaouiat 63'minutes
- 15Hippolyte
Substitutes
- 4Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 20Gill
- 22Morrison
- 23Smith
- 27Todd
Morton
- 23McCrorie
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 8McAlisterBooked at 63mins
- 14Tumilty
- 6Telfer
- 12Tidser
- 32LyonBooked at 61minsSubstituted forMillarat 62'minutes
- 3Iredale
- 20Kiltie
- 44DallasSubstituted forMcHughat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 7Millar
- 11McHugh
- 15Dykes
- 17O'Connell
- 36Hynes
- 37McGrattan
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Booking
Jim McAlister (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jim McAlister (Morton).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Chris Millar replaces Reece Lyon.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Bob McHugh replaces Andrew Dallas.
Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).
Booking
Reece Lyon (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).
Robby McCrorie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic).
James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Charlie Telfer (Morton).
Booking
Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Reece Lyon (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).
Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 0, Morton 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Morton 0.
Attempt saved. Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Jack Iredale (Morton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).
Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jim McAlister.
Attempt blocked. Greg Kiltie (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Dallas (Morton).
Attempt blocked. Michael Tidser (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Match report to follow.