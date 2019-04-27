Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Dundee United v Falkirk
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 44Watson
- 19Bouhenna
- 30Reynolds
- 3Booth
- 7McMullan
- 18ButcherBooked at 19mins
- 47Harkes
- 17Robson
- 9Sow
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 8Fyvie
- 10Clark
- 12Stanton
- 16Smith
- 29Chalmers
- 34Laidlaw
- 49Seaman
Falkirk
- 43Burgoyne
- 3McGhee
- 28McKenna
- 23Dixon
- 14Robson
- 16McShane
- 21Osman
- 27WaddingtonSubstituted forPetraviciusat 45'minutes
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 19Rudden
- 11MacLeanBooked at 38mins
Substitutes
- 1Fasan
- 2Kidd
- 7Petravicius
- 8Todorov
- 9Jarvis
- 18Brough
- 20O'Hara
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt saved. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.
Attempt saved. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Calum Butcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dundee United 2, Falkirk 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Deimantas Petravicius replaces Mark Waddington.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dundee United 2, Falkirk 0.
Foul by Osman Sow (Dundee United).
Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Robson (Dundee United) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Robson (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk).
Attempt blocked. Osman Sow (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Callum Booth (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Callum Booth (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).
Booking
Ross MacLean (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Osman Sow (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross MacLean (Falkirk).
Zak Rudden (Falkirk) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ian McShane (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Calum Butcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Mark Waddington (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, Falkirk 0. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pavol Safranko following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Dundee United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.
Attempt saved. Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ian McShane.
