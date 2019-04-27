Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd2Falkirk0

Dundee United v Falkirk

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 44Watson
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 30Reynolds
  • 3Booth
  • 7McMullan
  • 18ButcherBooked at 19mins
  • 47Harkes
  • 17Robson
  • 9Sow
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 8Fyvie
  • 10Clark
  • 12Stanton
  • 16Smith
  • 29Chalmers
  • 34Laidlaw
  • 49Seaman

Falkirk

  • 43Burgoyne
  • 3McGhee
  • 28McKenna
  • 23Dixon
  • 14Robson
  • 16McShane
  • 21Osman
  • 27WaddingtonSubstituted forPetraviciusat 45'minutes
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 19Rudden
  • 11MacLeanBooked at 38mins

Substitutes

  • 1Fasan
  • 2Kidd
  • 7Petravicius
  • 8Todorov
  • 9Jarvis
  • 18Brough
  • 20O'Hara
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home12
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.

Attempt saved. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Calum Butcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dundee United 2, Falkirk 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Deimantas Petravicius replaces Mark Waddington.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dundee United 2, Falkirk 0.

Foul by Osman Sow (Dundee United).

Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Robson (Dundee United) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Robson (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk).

Attempt blocked. Osman Sow (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Callum Booth (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Callum Booth (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).

Booking

Ross MacLean (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Osman Sow (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross MacLean (Falkirk).

Zak Rudden (Falkirk) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ian McShane (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Calum Butcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Mark Waddington (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).

Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 2, Falkirk 0. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pavol Safranko following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Dundee United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.

Attempt saved. Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ian McShane.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County35218661313071
2Dundee Utd35198849391065
3Ayr351491248371151
4Inverness CT35121494540550
5Dunfermline35119153338-542
6Partick Thistle35118164051-1141
7Morton35914123445-1141
8Alloa35118163850-1241
9Queen of Sth35911154145-438
10Falkirk35811163447-1335
