Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Partick Thistle v Ayr United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 23Sneddon
- 2Elliott
- 5Anderson
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 11HarkinsSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 59'minutes
- 8Bannigan
- 32CardleSubstituted forDoolanat 59'minutes
- 14Gordon
- 7Spittal
- 19StoreySubstituted forMansellat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Doolan
- 15Hazard
- 17Slater
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 30Mansell
- 31McMillan
- 43Saunders
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 30MuirheadBooked at 52mins
- 5Rose
- 3Harvie
- 6Geggan
- 8Crawford
- 18MurdochBooked at 64mins
- 25McCowanSubstituted forMillerat 75'minutes
- 7Moffat
- 11McDaid
Substitutes
- 4Kerr
- 10Forrest
- 19Hare-Reid
- 21Ecrepont
- 29Miller
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Calvin Miller replaces Luke McCowan.
Attempt saved. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Lewis Mansell replaces Miles Storey.
Attempt missed. Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Steven Anderson.
Attempt saved. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kris Doolan replaces Joe Cardle.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Gary Harkins.
Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 2. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Declan McDaid following a set piece situation.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Christie Elliott.
Attempt saved. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United).
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Steven Anderson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 1.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Daniel Harvie.
Foul by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).
Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Match report to follow.