Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle1Ayr2

Partick Thistle v Ayr United

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 23Sneddon
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Anderson
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 11HarkinsSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 59'minutes
  • 8Bannigan
  • 32CardleSubstituted forDoolanat 59'minutes
  • 14Gordon
  • 7Spittal
  • 19StoreySubstituted forMansellat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Doolan
  • 15Hazard
  • 17Slater
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 30Mansell
  • 31McMillan
  • 43Saunders

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 30MuirheadBooked at 52mins
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 6Geggan
  • 8Crawford
  • 18MurdochBooked at 64mins
  • 25McCowanSubstituted forMillerat 75'minutes
  • 7Moffat
  • 11McDaid

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 10Forrest
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 29Miller
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Calvin Miller replaces Luke McCowan.

Attempt saved. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Lewis Mansell replaces Miles Storey.

Attempt missed. Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Steven Anderson.

Attempt saved. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kris Doolan replaces Joe Cardle.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Gary Harkins.

Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 2. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Declan McDaid following a set piece situation.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Christie Elliott.

Attempt saved. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United).

Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Steven Anderson.

Second Half

Second Half begins Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 1.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Daniel Harvie.

Foul by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).

Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County35218661313071
2Dundee Utd35198849391065
3Ayr351581249371253
4Inverness CT35131484740753
5Dunfermline35119153338-542
6Morton35914123445-1141
7Partick Thistle35117174052-1240
8Queen of Sth35911154145-438
9Alloa35108173852-1438
10Falkirk35811163447-1335
View full Scottish Championship table

