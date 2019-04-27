Scottish Championship
Alloa1Inverness CT2

Alloa Athletic v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 6Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 19Zanatta
  • 12AitchisonSubstituted forShieldsat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Roscoe
  • 9Hamilton
  • 14Brown
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 17Peggie
  • 23Shields
  • 31Henry

Inverness CT

  • 21Mackay
  • 2Rooney
  • 4Chalmers
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 24TraffordBooked at 34mins
  • 6McCart
  • 17McDonaldSubstituted forMcCauleyat 46'minutes
  • 7PolworthSubstituted forAustinat 46'minutes
  • 10Doran CoganSubstituted forWalshat 72'minutes
  • 19White

Substitutes

  • 8McCauley
  • 9Austin
  • 11Walsh
  • 25Fon Williams
  • 29McHattie
  • 35Macgregor
  • 40Harper
Referee:
Mike Roncone
Attendance:
826

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Inverness CT 2. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Liam Dick.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Tom Walsh replaces Aaron Doran.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.

Attempt saved. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Darren McCauley.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Inverness CT 1. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Chalmers.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).

Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Connor Shields replaces Jack Aitchison.

Attempt missed. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).

Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.

Hand ball by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jon Robertson.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Nathan Austin replaces Liam Polworth.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Darren McCauley replaces Anthony McDonald.

Second Half

Second Half begins Alloa Athletic 1, Inverness CT 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Inverness CT 0.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Anthony McDonald (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Liam Dick.

Booking

Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Inverness CT 0. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County35218661313071
2Dundee Utd35198849391065
3Ayr351581249371253
4Inverness CT35131484740753
5Dunfermline35119153338-542
6Morton35914123445-1141
7Partick Thistle35117174052-1240
8Queen of Sth35911154145-438
9Alloa35108173852-1438
10Falkirk35811163447-1335
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport