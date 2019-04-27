Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Inverness CT 2. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Alloa Athletic v Inverness CT
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 8Robertson
- 5Graham
- 2Taggart
- 3Dick
- 6Hetherington
- 11Flannigan
- 7Cawley
- 10Trouten
- 19Zanatta
- 12AitchisonSubstituted forShieldsat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Roscoe
- 9Hamilton
- 14Brown
- 15Kirkpatrick
- 17Peggie
- 23Shields
- 31Henry
Inverness CT
- 21Mackay
- 2Rooney
- 4Chalmers
- 5Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 24TraffordBooked at 34mins
- 6McCart
- 17McDonaldSubstituted forMcCauleyat 46'minutes
- 7PolworthSubstituted forAustinat 46'minutes
- 10Doran CoganSubstituted forWalshat 72'minutes
- 19White
Substitutes
- 8McCauley
- 9Austin
- 11Walsh
- 25Fon Williams
- 29McHattie
- 35Macgregor
- 40Harper
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 826
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Tom Walsh replaces Aaron Doran.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.
Attempt saved. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Darren McCauley.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Inverness CT 1. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Chalmers.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Connor Shields replaces Jack Aitchison.
Attempt missed. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Hand ball by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jon Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Nathan Austin replaces Liam Polworth.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Darren McCauley replaces Anthony McDonald.
Second Half
Second Half begins Alloa Athletic 1, Inverness CT 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Inverness CT 0.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Anthony McDonald (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Booking
Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Inverness CT 0. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Match report to follow.