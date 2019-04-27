Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dumbarton v Stranraer
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 12Ferguson
- 4McLean
- 55Barr
- 2Ballantyne
- 10Forbes
- 6Carswell
- 8Hutton
- 11BarrSubstituted forMelinguiat 81'minutes
- 20Thomas
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 7Melingui
- 14Russell
- 15Paton
- 16Armour
- 18van Schaik
- 21Brennan
- 23Thomson
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22Hamill
- 4McDonald
- 6McManus
- 17Smith
- 7Lamont
- 8Turner
- 10McCann
- 9VitoriaSubstituted forCrossanat 61'minutes
- 18Cameron
- 14ElliottSubstituted forAndersonat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Murray
- 11Anderson
- 13Avci
- 19McColm
- 20Crossan
- 24O'Keefe
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Foul by Alistair McCann (Stranraer).
Attempt blocked. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Crossan (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Boris Melingui replaces Bobby Barr.
Attempt saved. Alistair McCann (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Grant Adam.
Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Innes Cameron (Stranraer).
Brian McLean (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Innes Cameron (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Grant Anderson replaces Cameron Elliott.
Foul by David Ferguson (Dumbarton).
Paul Crossan (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Stranraer) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Alistair McCann.
Foul by Brian McLean (Dumbarton).
Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Paul Crossan (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Attempt saved. Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Mark Lamont (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Paul Crossan replaces Joao Pereira Vitoria.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).
Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Alistair McCann.
Attempt blocked. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 2, Stranraer 1. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Lamont.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew McDonald (Stranraer).