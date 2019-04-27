Scottish League One
Dumbarton2Stranraer1

Dumbarton v Stranraer

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 12Ferguson
  • 4McLean
  • 55Barr
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 10Forbes
  • 6Carswell
  • 8Hutton
  • 11BarrSubstituted forMelinguiat 81'minutes
  • 20Thomas
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 7Melingui
  • 14Russell
  • 15Paton
  • 16Armour
  • 18van Schaik
  • 21Brennan
  • 23Thomson

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 4McDonald
  • 6McManus
  • 17Smith
  • 7Lamont
  • 8Turner
  • 10McCann
  • 9VitoriaSubstituted forCrossanat 61'minutes
  • 18Cameron
  • 14ElliottSubstituted forAndersonat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Murray
  • 11Anderson
  • 13Avci
  • 19McColm
  • 20Crossan
  • 24O'Keefe
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alistair McCann (Stranraer).

Attempt blocked. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paul Crossan (Stranraer).

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Boris Melingui replaces Bobby Barr.

Attempt saved. Alistair McCann (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Grant Adam.

Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Innes Cameron (Stranraer).

Brian McLean (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Innes Cameron (Stranraer).

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Grant Anderson replaces Cameron Elliott.

Foul by David Ferguson (Dumbarton).

Paul Crossan (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Stranraer) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Alistair McCann.

Foul by Brian McLean (Dumbarton).

Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Paul Crossan (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

Attempt saved. Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

Mark Lamont (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Paul Crossan replaces Joao Pereira Vitoria.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).

Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Alistair McCann.

Attempt blocked. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 2, Stranraer 1. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Lamont.

Attempt blocked. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew McDonald (Stranraer).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath35209662362669
2Forfar35186115145660
3Raith Rovers351611874482659
4Montrose35155154849-150
5East Fife35137154753-646
6Airdrieonians35136164643345
7Dumbarton35129145959045
8Stranraer35119154453-942
9Stenhousemuir35106193460-2636
10Brechin3598184160-1935
