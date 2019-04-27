Attempt missed. Callum Tapping (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Raith Rovers v Brechin City
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 17Lyness
- 18McKaySubstituted forWedderburnat 63'minutes
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3Crane
- 12MatthewsSubstituted forMurrayat 64'minutes
- 24Barjonas
- 26McGuffie
- 15NisbetBooked at 47mins
- 9Buchanan
- 30Gullan
Substitutes
- 5Murray
- 7Duggan
- 8Gillespie
- 14Wedderburn
- 20Watson
- 22McGuff
- 27Bowie
Brechin
- 24Bowman
- 6Spark
- 16TappingSubstituted forMcGeeverat 63'minutes
- 5Hill
- 25Scobbie
- 27Miller
- 8Tapping
- 18Robertson
- 3Burns
- 9Jackson
- 21Kavanagh
Substitutes
- 2McLean
- 4McGeever
- 7Orsi
- 10Sinclair
- 14Smith
- 19O'Neil
- 23Jamieson
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Brechin City 2. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Euan Murray replaces Ross Matthews.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Nathaniel Wedderburn replaces David McKay.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Ryan McGeever replaces Jordan Tapping because of an injury.
Hand ball by Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers).
Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Brechin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers).
Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.
Booking
Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).
Scott Robertson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Raith Rovers 2, Brechin City 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, Brechin City 2.
Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Brechin City 2. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David McKay.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Brechin City 2. Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Tapping.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Dean Lyness.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by James Gullan.
Attempt missed. David McKay (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Brechin City 1. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig McGuffie.
Attempt blocked. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
David McKay (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Attempt saved. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Dougie Hill.