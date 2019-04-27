Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir1East Fife1

Stenhousemuir v East Fife

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2ReidBooked at 24mins
  • 4NeillSubstituted forGibbonsat 45'minutes
  • 5Marsh
  • 3Donaldson
  • 20DingwallSubstituted forDuthieat 53'minutes
  • 22McBreartyBooked at 67mins
  • 6Ferry
  • 11Cook
  • 9McGuigan
  • 24Hurst

Substitutes

  • 7Gibbons
  • 10Duthie
  • 12Breadner
  • 14Ross
  • 15Halleran
  • 17McMinn
  • 21Watters

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Murdoch
  • 5Dunlop
  • 12Higgins
  • 3Docherty
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 16DavidsonBooked at 71mins
  • 14Watt
  • 11Agnew
  • 10SmithSubstituted forWatsonat 71'minutes
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 4Kane
  • 7Watson
  • 8Slattery
  • 9Court
  • 20Bell
  • 21Terry
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
742

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Booking

Ross Davidson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Broque Watson replaces Kevin Smith.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Booking

Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).

Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Attempt saved. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Conor McBrearty.

Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).

Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Conor McBrearty.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Conner Duthie replaces Russell Dingwall.

Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).

Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kieran Gibbons replaces Morgyn Neill because of an injury.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 1, East Fife 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, East Fife 1.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by David Marsh.

Attempt missed. Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Alan Reid.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, East Fife 1. Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mark McGuigan.

Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir).

Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, East Fife 1. Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Mark Docherty.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath35209662352769
2Raith Rovers351611874482659
3Forfar35177115045558
4Montrose35156144848051
5East Fife35137154753-646
6Airdrieonians35136164543245
7Dumbarton35129145959045
8Stranraer35119154453-942
9Stenhousemuir35106193460-2636
10Brechin3598184160-1935
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories