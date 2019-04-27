Attempt missed. Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Stenhousemuir v East Fife
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2ReidBooked at 24mins
- 4NeillSubstituted forGibbonsat 45'minutes
- 5Marsh
- 3Donaldson
- 20DingwallSubstituted forDuthieat 53'minutes
- 22McBreartyBooked at 67mins
- 6Ferry
- 11Cook
- 9McGuigan
- 24Hurst
Substitutes
- 7Gibbons
- 10Duthie
- 12Breadner
- 14Ross
- 15Halleran
- 17McMinn
- 21Watters
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6Murdoch
- 5Dunlop
- 12Higgins
- 3Docherty
- 2Dunsmore
- 16DavidsonBooked at 71mins
- 14Watt
- 11Agnew
- 10SmithSubstituted forWatsonat 71'minutes
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 4Kane
- 7Watson
- 8Slattery
- 9Court
- 20Bell
- 21Terry
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 742
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Ross Davidson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Broque Watson replaces Kevin Smith.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).
Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Conor McBrearty.
Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Conor McBrearty.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Conner Duthie replaces Russell Dingwall.
Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kieran Gibbons replaces Morgyn Neill because of an injury.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 1, East Fife 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, East Fife 1.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by David Marsh.
Attempt missed. Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, East Fife 1. Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mark McGuigan.
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir).
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, East Fife 1. Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Mark Docherty.