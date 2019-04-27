Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Airdrieonians v Arbroath
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 4Crighton
- 2Page
- 3MacDonald
- 7Stewart
- 5Millar
- 6Cairns
- 8Hawkshaw
- 11Edwards
- 10Glass
- 9McIntosh
Substitutes
- 12McIntosh
- 14Wilkie
- 15Conroy
- 17McNeil
Arbroath
- 1Hill
- 3Gold
- 2Little
- 5O'Brien
- 4Hamilton
- 7McKennaSubstituted forMcCordat 64'minutes
- 6Whatley
- 10Swankie
- 11Donnelly
- 8Spence
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Denholm
- 14Kader
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 21Jamieson
- Referee:
- David Lowe
- Attendance:
- 590
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Ryan McCord replaces Michael McKenna.
Foul by Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians).
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians).
Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians).
Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Greig Spence (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Airdrieonians 1, Arbroath 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Arbroath 0.
Attempt blocked. Dean Hawkshaw (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians).
David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians).
David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Arbroath 0. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dean Hawkshaw following a fast break.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).
Attempt blocked. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kieran Millar.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jonathan Page (Airdrieonians).