Airdrieonians1Arbroath0

Airdrieonians v Arbroath

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 4Crighton
  • 2Page
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Stewart
  • 5Millar
  • 6Cairns
  • 8Hawkshaw
  • 11Edwards
  • 10Glass
  • 9McIntosh

Substitutes

  • 12McIntosh
  • 14Wilkie
  • 15Conroy
  • 17McNeil

Arbroath

  • 1Hill
  • 3Gold
  • 2Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 4Hamilton
  • 7McKennaSubstituted forMcCordat 64'minutes
  • 6Whatley
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Donnelly
  • 8Spence
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Denholm
  • 14Kader
  • 15McCord
  • 16Doris
  • 21Jamieson
Referee:
David Lowe
Attendance:
590

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Ryan McCord replaces Michael McKenna.

Foul by Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians).

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians).

Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians).

Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Greig Spence (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Second Half

Second Half begins Airdrieonians 1, Arbroath 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Arbroath 0.

Attempt blocked. Dean Hawkshaw (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians).

David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians).

David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Arbroath 0. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dean Hawkshaw following a fast break.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.

Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).

Attempt blocked. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kieran Millar.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Jonathan Page (Airdrieonians).

