Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Forfar Athletic v Montrose
-
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 5Travis
- 4Whyte
- 3Eckersley
- 8BainSubstituted forMooreat 67'minutes
- 11Spencer
- 6Irvine
- 10Easton
- 7Hilson
- 9Baird
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14MacKintosh
- 15Coupe
- 16Malone
- 17Reilly
- 18Aitken
- 21Hoban
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 7WebsterBooked at 2mins
- 12Harrington
- 18Campbell
- 3Steeves
- 17Redman
- 2MassonBooked at 60mins
- 22Cregg
- 11Milne
- 9RennieSubstituted forHendersonat 58'minutes
- 6CampbellSubstituted forMcLeanat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 8Watson
- 10McLean
- 14Dillon
- 19Callaghan
- 21Matthews
- 23Henderson
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 850
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Lewis Moore replaces Jamie Bain.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Russell McLean replaces Ross Campbell.
Attempt saved. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Terry Masson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Terry Masson (Montrose) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Euan Henderson replaces Martin Rennie.
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).
Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Ross Campbell (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Forfar Athletic 0, Montrose 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Forfar Athletic 0, Montrose 0.
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Hand ball by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).
Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
Jamie Redman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Iain Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Ryan Harrington (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.