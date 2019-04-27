Scottish League Two
Clyde1Queen's Park0

Clyde v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Lang
  • 3McNiff
  • 6Grant
  • 8McStay
  • 7Lamont
  • 10RankinSubstituted forNicollat 45'minutes
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 11Love

Substitutes

  • 12Nicoll
  • 14Lyon
  • 15Banks
  • 16Duffie
  • 17Boyle
  • 18Syvertsen
  • 21Hughes

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 4Magee
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6GibsonBooked at 24mins
  • 2McLeanBooked at 25mins
  • 7McGrory
  • 8Roberts
  • 3SummersBooked at 48mins
  • 11Moore
  • 9Ruth
  • 10Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Hawke
  • 14Gow
  • 15McKernon
  • 16Black
  • 17Mortimer
  • 18Bradley
  • 20McDougall
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ray Grant.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Blair Currie.

Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).

Scott McLean (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Tom Lang.

Attempt missed. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park).

Booking

Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park).

Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).

Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Clyde 1, Queen's Park 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Clyde 1, Queen's Park 0.

Attempt saved. Michael Ruth (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

Scott McLean (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Kevin Nicoll replaces John Rankin because of an injury.

Delay in match John Rankin (Clyde) because of an injury.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lewis Magee.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 1, Queen's Park 0. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ally Love.

Attempt missed. Michael Ruth (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lewis Magee.

Booking

Scott McLean (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead35246563283578
2Clyde35235760332774
3Edinburgh City35215958302868
4Annan Athletic351961067373063
5Stirling35136164345-245
6Queen's Park351110144443143
7Cowdenbeath35117174244-240
8Elgin35123204967-1839
9Albion3576223269-3727
10Berwick3554262789-6219
Top Stories