Clyde v Queen's Park
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4Lang
- 3McNiff
- 6Grant
- 8McStay
- 7Lamont
- 10RankinSubstituted forNicollat 45'minutes
- 9Goodwillie
- 11Love
Substitutes
- 12Nicoll
- 14Lyon
- 15Banks
- 16Duffie
- 17Boyle
- 18Syvertsen
- 21Hughes
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 4Magee
- 5McLauchlan
- 6GibsonBooked at 24mins
- 2McLeanBooked at 25mins
- 7McGrory
- 8Roberts
- 3SummersBooked at 48mins
- 11Moore
- 9Ruth
- 10Galt
Substitutes
- 12Hawke
- 14Gow
- 15McKernon
- 16Black
- 17Mortimer
- 18Bradley
- 20McDougall
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Blair Currie.
Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).
Scott McLean (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Tom Lang.
Attempt missed. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park).
Booking
Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park).
Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).
Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Clyde 1, Queen's Park 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Clyde 1, Queen's Park 0.
Attempt saved. Michael Ruth (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Scott McLean (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Kevin Nicoll replaces John Rankin because of an injury.
Delay in match John Rankin (Clyde) because of an injury.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lewis Magee.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Queen's Park 0. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ally Love.
Attempt missed. Michael Ruth (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lewis Magee.
Booking
Scott McLean (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.