Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Peterhead v Stirling Albion
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 4Eadie
- 2Brown
- 3Boyle
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 18Dow
- 33Gibson
- 10Leitch
- 9McAllisterBooked at 44minsSubstituted forSutherlandat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Willis
- 15Willox
- 16Home
- 20Riley
- 21Henderson
- 29Sutherland
- 99Lyle
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 2McGeachie
- 5McGregor
- 6Banner
- 3ThomsonSubstituted forHughesat 45'minutes
- 7Jardine
- 4Glover
- 8DochertyBooked at 8minsSubstituted forAshmoreat 65'minutes
- 11Mclear
- 9Mackin
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Greenhorn
- 14Hughes
- 15Ashmore
- 16Wright
- 17Binnie
- 18MacDonald
- 19Murray
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
- Attendance:
- 1,371
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Shane Sutherland replaces Rory McAllister.
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Rory McAllister.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Max Ashmore replaces Dominic Docherty.
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Daniel Jardine.
Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Cameron Eadie.
Foul by Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion).
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Peterhead 1, Stirling Albion 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ronan Hughes replaces Cameron Thomson.
Half Time
First Half ends, Peterhead 1, Stirling Albion 0.
Booking
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Lewis Mclear (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by William Gibson.