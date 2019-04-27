Scottish League Two
Peterhead1Stirling0

Peterhead v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 4Eadie
  • 2Brown
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 18Dow
  • 33Gibson
  • 10Leitch
  • 9McAllisterBooked at 44minsSubstituted forSutherlandat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Willis
  • 15Willox
  • 16Home
  • 20Riley
  • 21Henderson
  • 29Sutherland
  • 99Lyle

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5McGregor
  • 6Banner
  • 3ThomsonSubstituted forHughesat 45'minutes
  • 7Jardine
  • 4Glover
  • 8DochertyBooked at 8minsSubstituted forAshmoreat 65'minutes
  • 11Mclear
  • 9Mackin
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Greenhorn
  • 14Hughes
  • 15Ashmore
  • 16Wright
  • 17Binnie
  • 18MacDonald
  • 19Murray
Referee:
Chris Fordyce
Attendance:
1,371

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away1
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Shane Sutherland replaces Rory McAllister.

Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Rory McAllister.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Max Ashmore replaces Dominic Docherty.

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Daniel Jardine.

Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Cameron Eadie.

Foul by Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion).

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Peterhead 1, Stirling Albion 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ronan Hughes replaces Cameron Thomson.

Half Time

First Half ends, Peterhead 1, Stirling Albion 0.

Booking

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Lewis Mclear (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by William Gibson.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead35246563283578
2Clyde35235760332774
3Edinburgh City35215958302868
4Annan Athletic351961068373163
5Stirling35136164345-245
6Queen's Park351110144443143
7Cowdenbeath35117174245-340
8Elgin35123204967-1839
9Albion3576223269-3727
10Berwick3554262789-6219
