Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City1Elgin0

Edinburgh City v Elgin City

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 15Donaldson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 14Rodger
  • 3McIntyre
  • 8Walker
  • 6Laird
  • 26Galbraith
  • 20Watson
  • 23Diver
  • 11Taylor

Substitutes

  • 4Neave
  • 9Henderson
  • 17Newman
  • 19Shepherd
  • 21Morton
  • 28Shaw
  • 39Lumsden

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 14Bronsky
  • 10Roberts
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Lowdon
  • 16Wilson
  • 19ScottSubstituted forHesterat 45'minutes
  • 8Cameron
  • 17Maciver
  • 9McLeish
  • 18Morrison

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 5Willis
  • 11Sutherland
  • 12Hester
  • 22McGowan
  • 25Loveland
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home9
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away8

Live Text

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Kane Hester.

Second Half

Second Half begins Edinburgh City 1, Elgin City 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Kane Hester replaces Lee Scott.

Half Time

First Half ends, Edinburgh City 1, Elgin City 0.

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Roberts (Elgin City).

Foul by Ciaran Diver (Edinburgh City).

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ciaran Diver (Edinburgh City).

Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Chris McLeish (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Ciaran Diver (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Callum Wilson.

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).

Attempt blocked. Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Scott Roberts (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Ciaran Diver (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Elgin City 0. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).

Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Roberts (Elgin City).

Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).

Callum Wilson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).

Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).

Attempt blocked. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Wilson (Elgin City).

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Callum Wilson.

Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead35246563283578
2Clyde35235760332774
3Edinburgh City35215958302868
4Annan Athletic351961067373063
5Stirling35136164345-245
6Queen's Park351110144443143
7Cowdenbeath35117174244-240
8Elgin35123204967-1839
9Albion3576223169-3827
10Berwick3554262788-6119
