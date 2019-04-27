Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic3Cowdenbeath2

Annan Athletic v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1McAdams
  • 2Brannan
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Strapp
  • 9Smith
  • 4WilsonSubstituted forJohnstonat 64'minutes
  • 8MoxonSubstituted forSinnamonat 77'minutes
  • 7Wallace
  • 20NadeSubstituted forBradleyat 64'minutes
  • 10Muir

Substitutes

  • 11Johnston
  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Bradley
  • 16Sinnamon
  • 18Barr

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 5Bollan
  • 4Pyper
  • 3Todd
  • 7Cox
  • 8Miller
  • 6DeasSubstituted forFraserat 77'minutes
  • 11Malcolm
  • 9Allan
  • 10BuchananBooked at 61mins

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 15Fraser
  • 16Sneddon
  • 17Lennox
  • 18Connelly
Referee:
Scott Lambie
Attendance:
365

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.

Attempt saved. Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).

Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 3, Cowdenbeath 2. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Blair Malcolm.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ryan Sinnamon replaces Owen Moxon.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Gary Fraser replaces Robbie Deas.

Attempt missed. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 3, Cowdenbeath 1. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robbie Buchanan.

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 3, Cowdenbeath 0. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tony Wallace following a corner.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Kyle Bradley replaces Christian Nade.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Chris Johnston replaces David Wilson.

Attempt missed. Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Tony Wallace.

Booking

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt blocked. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Peter Watson.

Attempt blocked. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from very close range is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Luc Bollan.

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.

Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Annan Athletic 2, Cowdenbeath 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Annan Athletic 2, Cowdenbeath 0.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Blair Malcolm.

(Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead35246563283578
2Clyde35235762332974
3Edinburgh City35215958302868
4Annan Athletic351961068392963
5Stirling35136164345-245
6Queen's Park351110144445-143
7Cowdenbeath35117174445-140
8Elgin35123204967-1839
9Albion3576223269-3727
10Berwick3554262789-6219
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories