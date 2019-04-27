Attempt blocked. Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Annan Athletic v Cowdenbeath
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1McAdams
- 2Brannan
- 5Watson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Strapp
- 9Smith
- 4WilsonSubstituted forJohnstonat 64'minutes
- 8MoxonSubstituted forSinnamonat 77'minutes
- 7Wallace
- 20NadeSubstituted forBradleyat 64'minutes
- 10Muir
Substitutes
- 11Johnston
- 14Sonkur
- 15Bradley
- 16Sinnamon
- 18Barr
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 5Bollan
- 4Pyper
- 3Todd
- 7Cox
- 8Miller
- 6DeasSubstituted forFraserat 77'minutes
- 11Malcolm
- 9Allan
- 10BuchananBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 12Swann
- 15Fraser
- 16Sneddon
- 17Lennox
- 18Connelly
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
- Attendance:
- 365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.
Attempt saved. Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).
Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 3, Cowdenbeath 2. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Blair Malcolm.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ryan Sinnamon replaces Owen Moxon.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Gary Fraser replaces Robbie Deas.
Attempt missed. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 3, Cowdenbeath 1. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robbie Buchanan.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 3, Cowdenbeath 0. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tony Wallace following a corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Kyle Bradley replaces Christian Nade.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Chris Johnston replaces David Wilson.
Attempt missed. Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Tony Wallace.
Booking
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Peter Watson.
Attempt blocked. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from very close range is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Luc Bollan.
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Annan Athletic 2, Cowdenbeath 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Annan Athletic 2, Cowdenbeath 0.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Blair Malcolm.
(Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.