Scottish League Two
Berwick0Albion3

Berwick Rangers v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 20Goodfellow
  • 2ForbesBooked at 45mins
  • 6Hume
  • 12Cook
  • 15McIlduff
  • 22Blues
  • 4O'KaneSubstituted forOrruat 55'minutes
  • 14Barr
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 19Adamson
  • 7SeeSubstituted forHealyat 26'minutesBooked at 71mins

Substitutes

  • 1Carlin
  • 3Orru
  • 9Healy
  • 10Aloulou
  • 11Murphy
  • 17Rose
  • 21Brown

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2FaganBooked at 49mins
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Wilson
  • 3Clarke
  • 7NewellSubstituted forReillyat 64'minutes
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 6Morena
  • 11Phillips
  • 9Osadolor
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Reilly
  • 14Escuriola
  • 15Ross
  • 16Gordon
  • 17Potts
  • 18McMahon
  • 19Fisher
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
975

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home6
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

Foul by Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers).

Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Aidan McIlduff (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ben Reilly (Albion Rovers).

Booking

Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers).

Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ben Reilly replaces George Newell.

Attempt missed. Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

Attempt saved. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers).

George Newell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Calum Adamson (Berwick Rangers).

Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Calum Adamson (Berwick Rangers).

Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Gary Phillips.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Jordan Orru replaces Declan O'Kane.

Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).

Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).

Attempt saved. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Albion Rovers 3. Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Smart Osadolor.

Booking

Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers).

Second Half

Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 0, Albion Rovers 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Albion Rovers 2.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Albion Rovers 2. Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Albion Rovers. George Newell draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Ross Clarke.

Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead35246563283578
2Clyde35235760332774
3Edinburgh City35215958302868
4Annan Athletic351961068383063
5Stirling35136164345-245
6Queen's Park351110144443143
7Cowdenbeath35117174345-240
8Elgin35123204967-1839
9Albion3576223269-3727
10Berwick3554262789-6219
View full Scottish League Two table

