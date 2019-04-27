Foul by Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers).
Berwick Rangers v Albion Rovers
-
Line-ups
Berwick
- 20Goodfellow
- 2ForbesBooked at 45mins
- 6Hume
- 12Cook
- 15McIlduff
- 22Blues
- 4O'KaneSubstituted forOrruat 55'minutes
- 14Barr
- 18Ogilvie
- 19Adamson
- 7SeeSubstituted forHealyat 26'minutesBooked at 71mins
Substitutes
- 1Carlin
- 3Orru
- 9Healy
- 10Aloulou
- 11Murphy
- 17Rose
- 21Brown
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2FaganBooked at 49mins
- 4Wharton
- 5Wilson
- 3Clarke
- 7NewellSubstituted forReillyat 64'minutes
- 8Fotheringham
- 6Morena
- 11Phillips
- 9Osadolor
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Reilly
- 14Escuriola
- 15Ross
- 16Gordon
- 17Potts
- 18McMahon
- 19Fisher
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 975
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Aidan McIlduff (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Reilly (Albion Rovers).
Booking
Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers).
Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ben Reilly replaces George Newell.
Attempt missed. Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Sean Fagan.
Attempt saved. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers).
George Newell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Calum Adamson (Berwick Rangers).
Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calum Adamson (Berwick Rangers).
Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Gary Phillips.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Jordan Orru replaces Declan O'Kane.
Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).
Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Albion Rovers 3. Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Smart Osadolor.
Booking
Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers).
Second Half
Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 0, Albion Rovers 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Albion Rovers 2.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Albion Rovers 2. Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Albion Rovers. George Newell draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Ross Clarke.
Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers).