Champions League: Liverpool & Tottenham Premier League games brought forward

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham side beat Manchester City in the last eight, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's side overcame Porto

The Premier League has brought forward Liverpool and Tottenham's games before the second legs of their Champions League semi-finals.

The Reds were due to visit Newcastle on Sunday, 5 May, with Spurs travelling to Bournemouth the day after.

Both games will now be played on Saturday, 4 May, though the kick-off times are still to be confirmed.

Manchester City were due to host Leicester that day but the fixture has been moved to Monday, 6 May.

Spurs' match at Bournemouth was due to be the televised game on the Monday but City's final home fixture of the season will now be broadcast instead.

It also means the defending champions will now play after title rivals Liverpool on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season, when the title could be decided.

Chelsea and Arsenal's matches have also been moved back a day after both progressed to the Europa League semi-finals, with the two legs to be played on 2 and 9 May.

The Blues will now host Watford on Sunday, 5 May (14:00 BST), followed by the Gunners' home game against Brighton (16:30).

Uefa confirmed the dates for the Champions League semi-finals on Thursday.

Tottenham host Dutch side Ajax in the first leg on Tuesday, 30 April, with the second leg in Amsterdam on Wednesday, 8 May.

Liverpool travel to Barcelona for their first leg on Wednesday, 1 May before welcoming the Spanish side to Anfield on Tuesday, 7 May.