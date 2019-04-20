Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Liverpool, Southampton, Leeds

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have invited Azerbaijan central defender Bahlul Mustafazade for a trial as the 22-year-old prepares to end two years with Gabala as a free agent this summer. (The Herald)

On-loan Southampton midfielder Steven Davis, who is a free agent this summer, has begun talks with Rangers over a permanent summer transfer despite having failed to secure a regular starting place at Ibrox. (The Herald)

Steven Davis has hinted that he could be about to sign a permanent deal at Rangers when his Southampton contract ends after the 34-year-old midfielder outlined targets for next season. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard has revealed he has held talks with Liverpool about taking more young players on loan next season after the success of Ryan Kent and the Rangers manager has not given up hope of extending the 22-year-old winger's spell at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Leeds United are considering a double move for Liverpool wingers Ryan Kent and Harry Wilson, who have impressed on loan with Rangers and Derby County respectively. (Football Insider)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says Ross McCormack will not return to Fir Park next season after an injury-ravaged second spell at the club, with the 32-year-old striker only making four appearances before returning to parent club Aston Villa following a calf injury. (Daily Record)

Former West Ham United and Croatia boss Slaven Bilic, who has been without a job since being sacked by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad in February, has revealed he is interested in becoming Scotland head coach. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has admitted his criticism of the Scottish FA could rule him out of the Scotland job despite saying he would be willing to speak to the governing body. (Scottish Sun)

Manager Steve Clarke has praised the Kilmarnock board's decision to halve the number of tickets handed to Celtic and Rangers supporters for games at Rugby Park after recent fan trouble involving the Old Firm clubs. (The National)

Steven Gerrard has told his Rangers players they are on their final warning after video clips emerged of on-loan Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall singing an abusive song against Celtic and manager says they will be "severely punished" if there is any repeat. (The National)

Hearts manager Craig Levein thinks Aidan White, who signed last month until 2021, will be ready to play after a full pre-season after the 27-year-old former Leeds United and Barnsley left-back, who has bee out of football for more than two years with a groin problem, returned to full training. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic winger Karamoko Dembele captained England Under-16s to a 5-0 win over his parents' native Ivory Coast and looks more likely to reject Scotland despite also playing for them at youth level. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scott Donaldson is about to make his Crucible Theatre debut after the 25-year-old from Perth ended a seven-year wait on the professional tour to qualify for the World Snooker Championship. (The National)