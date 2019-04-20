Leandro Bacuna: Cardiff City midfielder hopes to avoid same fate as brother

Curacao international Leandro Bacuna has also played for Reading and Aston Villa

Leandro Bacuna says he is hoping to avoid the same fate as his brother, Huddersfield Town's Juninho, and keep Cardiff City in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old could make just his third start for Cardiff against Liverpool on Sunday, with Aron Gunnarsson a doubt after a back spasm.

The Bluebirds are currently two points from nearest-rival Brighton & Hove Albion, with just four games remaining.

"You've got to keep fighting even if you get relegated," said Bacuna.

"Of course we're in a situation where we've got to fight - every point we can get will be good for us.

"You don't want both to go down. I spoke to him [Juninho Bacuna] and I said don't worry, he's still young, he's 21.

"I've been through that situation, I got relegated with Aston Villa a few years ago."

Juninho Bacuna joined Huddersfield from Groningen in June 2018

Huddersfield equalled the record for the earliest relegation in a Premier League season after they lost 2-0 at Crystal Palace on 30 March.

Fulham have also been relegated since then and Cardiff currently occupy the final relegation spot.

Cardiff secured a vital 2-0 win at nearest rivals on Tuesday and are three points behind Chris Hughton's side.

Neil Warnock's side face title hopefuls Liverpool, who are second after Manchester City's win over Spurs, and Bacuna says Cardiff face a "big challenge."

"No-one expects us to get points there," added Bacuna, who joined Cardiff from Reading in January.

"But it's a home game and with the fans behind us it will be a very interesting game. They are playing to win the league, we are playing to get one point maybe three points."