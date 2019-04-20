Man Utd Women 7-0 Crystal Palace Ladies: Women's Championship title sealed by win

Manchester United Women have scored 12 goals in their past two games to seal promotion and the title

Manchester United thrashed Crystal Palace to clinch the Women's Championship title less than 11 months after being reformed.

United, who had been absent from the women's game for 13 years, were crowned champions three days after sealing promotion to the Women's Super League.

Goals from Lauren James, Lizzie Arnot and Leah Galton put the hosts 3-0 up against strugglers Palace at the break.

James went on to score three more after the break to seal the title triumph.

United's leading scorer Jess Sigsworth grabbed the first of United's four second-half goals to take her league tally to 15 for the season.

United's promotion will be subject to them meeting the Football Association's criteria for a place in the top tier.

But it is understood no issues are expected regarding their WSL licence application.

There have already been discussions about the team playing at Old Trafford next season.

The fall and rise of Man Utd Women

February 2005: Manchester United announce their women's team is to be axed at the end of that season.

March 2018: Manchester United apply to have professional women's team.

May 2018: Their 13-year absence from the women's game ends as the club are awarded a licence to join the relaunched second division, to be known as the Women's Championship.

8 June 2018: Former England captain Casey Stoney is appointed head coach.

13 July 2018: England left-back Alex Greenwood and goalkeeper Siobhan Chamerlain are among 21 new players unveiled as inaugural recruits.

19 August 2018: Manchester United Women beat WSL 1 side Liverpool 1-0 in their first competitive fixture for 13 years.

25 August 2018: A new modern-era record crowd for the Women's League Cup group stage was set, as 4,835 watched Manchester United Women lose 2-0 to Reading in their first home game since relaunching.

9 September 2018: Make a sensational start to their league season, beating Aston Villa Ladies 12-0 in the Women's Championship.

3 February 2019: Win first Women's FA Cup tie since reforming, a 2-0 win over WSL side Brighton & Hove Albion.

7 February 2019: Go out of the League Cup at the semi-final stage having been beaten by then holders Arsenal 2-1.

17 March 2019: A last-minute goal in extra time saw them knocked out of FA Cup by Reading in the quarter-finals

17 April 2019: A 5-0 win over Aston Villa seals promotion to WSL at first time of trying.

20 April 2019: Are crowned second division champions with a home victory at Leigh Sports Village over Crystal Palace.