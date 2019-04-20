Man City women dominate PFA award nominees list

Nikita Parris, Keira Walsh and Steph Houghton are also England team-ma

Manchester City's trio of Steph Houghton, Nikita Parris and Keira Walsh are among six nominees for the Professional Footballers' Association Women's Player of the Year award.

Forward Vivianne Miedema is also among the candidates, having helped guide Arsenal to the cusp of the Women's Super League title.

Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert and Ji So-Yun complete the line-up.

England and Chelsea striker Fran Kirby won the 2017-18 award.

Miedema, Walsh and Cuthbert have also been named among the hopefuls for the Young Player of the Year award, while Manchester City forward Georgia Stanway, West Ham striker Alisha Lehmann and Bristol City goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley are also in contention.

The nominees

Steph Houghton

The England international has played 27 games in all competitions for City in 2018-19, captaining the club to a Women's League Cup triumph.

The 31-year old could also finish the season with a treble with the league title and FA Cup final still to be decided.

Nikita Parris

Media playback is not supported on this device Kirby and Parris hit hat-tricks in midweek WSL action

Parris' 23 goals in 25 games have played a major part in City's push for silverware on all domestic fronts, including 20 in the WSL itself.

The 25-year-old is second only to fellow nominee Miedema in the scoring charts.

Keira Walsh

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Pass of the tournament' helps Mead score England's third

Rochdale-born Walsh, 22, has been a regular for City, making the joint most appearances in all competitions along with her captain, club and country team-mate and fellow nominee Houghton.

She also impressed in England colours, notably teeing up Beth Mead for a special goal against Japan in the SheBelieves Cup.

Vivianne Miedema

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal 4-0 Bristol City: Vivianne Miedema scores hat-trick as Arsenal cruise past Bristol

Netherlands international Miedema is the WSL's top scorer with 27 goals in just 25 games in all competitions.

The 22-year-old is in her second campaign with the Gunners following the move from Bayern Munich last season.

Erin Cuthbert

Media playback is not supported on this device 'That was Messi-esque by Cuthbert'

Chelsea's Scotland international made herself a viral hit on social media with some wonderful skills in their 4-0 win against Brighton this season, and her seven goals this season have ensured the Blues have been involved in the mix for silverware.

Ji So-yun

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's Super League: Ji free-kick seals dramatic Chelsea comeback

Ji So-yun continues to perform as one of the star names in the Women's Super League for Chelsea, scoring six goals in 20 appearances this season.

The 28-year-old showed her dead ball prowess in particular when she sealed a fine comeback against Manchester City in February.