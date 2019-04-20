Kevin de Bruyne: Man City midfielder suffers injury against Tottenham

Kevin de Bruyne received treatment on the field before being replaced by Fernandinho

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne went off injured during their 1-0 Premier League win over Tottenham.

The champions were leading when the Belgian was replaced on 38 minutes with an apparent injury to his left knee.

He sat out two months at the start of the season because of a right knee problem, before hurting his left knee in November and missing six weeks.

City, who play Manchester United on Wednesday, leapfrogged Liverpool into top spot with victory over Spurs.

Since returning to action in December, De Bruyne has been a key part of City's title defence, making 15 league appearances.

Pep Guardiola's side have four league games left, as well as the FA Cup final against Watford.

Liverpool also have four league matches left, starting with a trip to relegation-threatened Cardiff City on Sunday.