Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria and Angola reach World Cup

Nigeria last won the Fifa U-17 World Cup in Chile in 2015, beating Mali 2-0 in the final.

Nigeria and Angola qualified for the 2019 Fifa U-17 World Cup after they booked semi-final places at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania on Saturday.

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets drew 1-1 with the Uganda Cubs in a Group A match at the Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Angola were 4-2 winners over Tanzania's Serengeti Boys at the National Stadium.

All four semi-finalists from Tanzania also earn a place at the World Cup in Brazil later this year.

A goal from substitute Alou John Kokasin gave Uganda the lead against Nigeria who equalised through Ibrahim Jabaar.

Angola's convincing win against the hosts came courtesy of a brace from Pedro Osvaldo while Leson Tome and Davide Nzanza were also on the score-sheet.

Omary Omary and Agiri Ngoda scored for Tanzania.

Five-times U-17 world champions Nigeria finished top of Group A with seven points, while Angola finished second with four points.

The two teams will join Cameroon in the U-17 Nations Cup semi-finals, after Cameroon sealed their qualification from Group B on Thursday.

The last group B games will be played on Sunday with Cameroon facing Senegal and Morocco battling Guinea.