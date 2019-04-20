German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich1Werder Bremen0

Bayern Munich 1-0 Werder Bremen: Champions go four points clear at top

Niklas Sule (centre)
Defender Niklas Sule (centre) scored with his second goal of the season

Bayern Munich moved four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as Niklas Sule's 75th-minute winner saw off stubborn 10-man Werder Bremen.

Bremen keeper Jiri Pavlenka blocked an effort from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski fired just wide before Sule's shot went in off Davy Klaassen.

Bremen defender Milos Veljkovic was sent off in the 58th minute for a second yellow card.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund travel to Freiburg on Sunday.

Bayern have four matches remaining this season as they aim to secure a seventh successive Bundesliga title.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 8Martínez AguinagaSubstituted forGoretzkaat 59'minutes
  • 22GnabrySubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 87'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forRibéryat 70'minutes
  • 29Coman
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 7Ribéry
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 18Goretzka
  • 19Davies
  • 24Tolisso
  • 35Renato Sanches
  • 39Hoffmann

Werder Bremen

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 23Gebre Selassie
  • 13VeljkovicBooked at 58mins
  • 18Moisander
  • 5Augustinsson
  • 6MöhwaldSubstituted forLangkampat 60'minutes
  • 17SahinSubstituted forPizarroat 81'minutes
  • 30Klaassen
  • 35Eggestein
  • 10Kruse
  • 11RashicaSubstituted forOsakoat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Pizarro
  • 8Osako
  • 9Harnik
  • 15Langkamp
  • 27Kapino
  • 32Friedl
  • 44Bargfrede
Referee:
Tobias Welz
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamWerder Bremen
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home28
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home14
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, SV Werder Bremen 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, SV Werder Bremen 0.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sebastian Langkamp.

Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

Attempt missed. Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ludwig Augustinsson.

Foul by Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München).

Ludwig Augustinsson (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Renato Sanches replaces Serge Gnabry.

Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ludwig Augustinsson.

Attempt blocked. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Yuya Osako (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Claudio Pizarro replaces Nuri Sahin.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by David Alaba.

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 1, SV Werder Bremen 0. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Attempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (SV Werder Bremen).

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Yuya Osako replaces Milot Rashica.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jirí Pavlenka.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nuri Sahin.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Thomas Müller.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jérôme Boateng with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jirí Pavlenka.

Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th April 2019

  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich1Werder BremenWerder Bremen0
  • MainzMainz 053DüsseldorfFortuna Düsseldorf1
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen2Nuremberg1. FC Nuremberg0
  • AugsburgFC Augsburg6StuttgartVfB Stuttgart0
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach1RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2
  • SchalkeFC Schalke 0419:30Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich30224479295070
2B Dortmund29206368363266
3RB Leipzig30187557233461
4Frankfurt29157757342352
5B Mgladbach30156949371251
6B Leverkusen30153125348548
7Hoffenheim291211660392147
8Werder Bremen301210852421046
9Wolfsburg29136104744345
10Düsseldorf30114154059-1937
11Mainz30106143751-1436
12Hertha Berlin2998124148-735
13Freiburg29711113950-1132
14Augsburg3087154655-931
15Schalke2976163047-1727
16Stuttgart3056192767-4021
17Nuremberg3039182456-3218
18Hannover2935212566-4114
View full German Bundesliga table

