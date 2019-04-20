Match ends, Juventus 2, Fiorentina 1.
Juventus seal eighth straight Italian title with point against Fiorentina
-
- From the section European Football
Cristiano Ronaldo says he will be staying at Juventus "1000%" after the club won an eighth consecutive Serie A title with victory over Fiorentina.
Massimiliano Allegri's side, who failed at the first attempt with a 2-1 loss at SPAL last week, fell behind after a Nikola Milenkovic opener.
Alex Sandro equalised with a brilliant flicked header in the 37th minute.
Victory was sealed after the break when German Pezzella diverted Ronaldo's cross into his own net.
"I'm really happy that I have won the Italian title in my first season," said Ronaldo.
"Of course, it did not go well in the Champions League, but there is next year."
Juventus' 35th league title means the Portuguese forward, who signed from Real Madrid for £99.2m last summer, has become the first player to win domestic titles in England, Spain and Italy.
The Old Lady - as they are commonly known - were knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax in midweek and have won every Italian league title since moving to the Allianz Stadium in 2011.
Earlier on Saturday, Juventus Women beat Verona to retain their Serie A Women title.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 24Rugani
- 19Bonucci
- 12Lobo Silva
- 16Ju CuadradoSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 87'minutes
- 23Can
- 5PjanicSubstituted forBentancurat 65'minutes
- 14Matuidi
- 33BernardeschiSubstituted forKeanat 74'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 15Barzagli
- 18Kean
- 21Pinsoglio
- 30Bentancur
- 32Del Favero
- 37Spinazzola
- 40Mavididi
- 41Nicolussi Caviglia
Fiorentina
- 1Lafont
- 4Milenkovic
- 20Pezzella
- 5Ceccherini
- 16Hancko
- 11MirallasSubstituted forFernandesat 80'minutes
- 14Dabo
- 17Veretout
- 24BenassiSubstituted forSantos da Silvaat 73'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 9Simeone
- 25ChiesaSubstituted forMurielat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Laurini
- 3Biraghi
- 6Norgaard
- 8Santos da Silva
- 18Medja Beloko
- 26Fernandes
- 27Graiciar
- 28Vlahovic
- 29Muriel
- 31Franchescoli de Souza
- 33Brancolini
- 67Ghidotti
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Fiorentina 1.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Emre Can.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Federico Ceccherini.
Attempt missed. Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Hancko with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Emre Can.
Attempt blocked. Luis Muriel (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Edimilson Fernandes.
Attempt missed. Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
Attempt saved. Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone with a through ball.
João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gerson (Fiorentina).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Mattia De Sciglio replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Gerson (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Alex Sandro.
Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).
Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).
Federico Ceccherini (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Edimilson Fernandes replaces Kevin Mirallas.
Booking
Gerson (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerson (Fiorentina).
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bryan Dabo.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Federico Ceccherini.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Offside, Fiorentina. Jordan Veretout tries a through ball, but Kevin Mirallas is caught offside.
Hand ball by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Gerson replaces Marco Benassi.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Benassi (Fiorentina).
Attempt saved. Luis Muriel (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Benassi.
Attempt blocked. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Mirallas (Fiorentina).
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.