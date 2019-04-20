Match ends, FC Groningen 0, Ajax 1.
Groningen 0-1 Ajax: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar sent off after scoring winner
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored a late winner and was sent off as Eredivisie leaders Ajax edged to victory at Groningen.
The former Netherlands international broke the deadlock with a clinical finish 12 minutes from time.
But the striker, 35, was dismissed just six minutes later for a second bookable offence.
The win lifts Erik ten Hag's team three points clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven, who play on Sunday.
Ajax have now scored 156 goals in all competitions this season, an all-time club record in a single campaign.
Huntelaar's goal was his 104th for Ajax in the Eredivisie - one more than Dennis Bergkamp managed for the club between 1986 and 1993.
The four-time European champions face Tottenham in the Champions League semi-finals next month.
Line-ups
FC Groningen
- 1Padt
- 42Zeefuik
- 4te Wierik
- 24ChabotBooked at 76mins
- 29HandwerkerSubstituted forBrunsat 81'minutes
- 7Doan
- 6ReisBooked at 75mins
- 5MemisevicBooked at 73mins
- 8Bel HassaniSubstituted forEl Hankouriat 68'minutes
- 19GladonBooked at 28mins
- 9Sierhuis
Substitutes
- 11Pohl
- 12Kramer
- 14El Hankouri
- 15Bruns
- 16Begois
- 17Itakura
- 20Absalem
- 23Hrustic
- 31Hoekstra
- 36van de Looi
- 58van Kaam
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 3VeltmanBooked at 73mins
- 4de Ligt
- 17Blind
- 31Tagliafico
- 20SchöneSubstituted forHuntelaarat 59'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 6van de Beek
- 21de Jong
- 22ZiyechSubstituted forKristensenat 90'minutes
- 10Tadic
- 7NeresSubstituted forDolbergat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kristensen
- 8Sinkgraven
- 9Huntelaar
- 16Magallán
- 19Labyad
- 25Dolberg
- 26Lamprou
- 28Semedo Varela
- 30de Wit
- 40Ekkelenkamp
- Referee:
- Dennis Higler
- Attendance:
- 22,288
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Groningen 0, Ajax 1.
Attempt blocked. Paul Gladon (FC Groningen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Rasmus Kristensen replaces Hakim Ziyech.
Attempt missed. Kaj Sierhuis (FC Groningen) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Chabot.
Attempt saved. Paul Gladon (FC Groningen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Deyovaisio Zeefuik with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Samir Memisevic (FC Groningen) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) for a bad foul.
Foul by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax).
Samir Memisevic (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kaj Sierhuis (FC Groningen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ritsu Doan.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Groningen. Thomas Bruns replaces Tim Handwerker.
Booking
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! FC Groningen 0, Ajax 1. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Kasper Dolberg replaces David Neres.
Booking
Jeffrey Chabot (FC Groningen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jeffrey Chabot (FC Groningen).
Booking
Ludovit Reis (FC Groningen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ludovit Reis (FC Groningen).
Booking
Joël Veltman (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Samir Memisevic (FC Groningen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joël Veltman (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samir Memisevic (FC Groningen).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mike te Wierik (FC Groningen) because of an injury.
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).
Ritsu Doan (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax).
Samir Memisevic (FC Groningen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Groningen. Mo El Hankouri replaces Iliass Bel Hassani.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Tim Handwerker.
Attempt blocked. Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joël Veltman.
Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Offside, Ajax. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is caught offside.
Hand ball by Ludovit Reis (FC Groningen).
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.