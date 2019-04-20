League Two: Peterhead close to glory after win over Elgin

From the section

Peterhead stayed four points clear with a 2-1 win at Elgin

Peterhead closed in on the Scottish League Two title as they stayed four points clear with a 2-1 win over Elgin City.

Clyde hammered Berwick Rangers 5-0 to take the race to the final two matches.

Callum Wilson's own goal gave Peterhead an early ead and after Greg Morrison equalised, Jack Leitch hit the winner.

Clyde eased to victory with goals from Barry Cuddihy, Scott Rumsby, John Rankin, David Goodwillie and Chris McStay.

Smart Osadolor netted a double for second-bottom Albion Rovers as they twice came from behind to beat play-offs bound Edinburgh City 3-2