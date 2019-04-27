Leeds United v Aston Villa

Kemar Roofe scored the winner when Leeds beat Aston Villa in the reverse fixture

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe will miss Sunday's game against Aston Villa on Sunday with a minor hip injury.

The third-placed Whites' automatic promotion hopes could be all-but over by kick-off, if second-placed Sheffield United beat Ipswich on Saturday.

Visitors Aston Villa, who secured a top-six spot last time out, will be without injured duo Tammy Abraham and Kortney Hause.

But defender Axel Tuanzebe should be fit to return for Dean Smith's side.

Hosts Leeds will also be without winger Ezgjan Alioski and defender Barry Douglas after knee operations ruled both of them out for the rest of the campaign.

Fifth-placed Villa are looking to extend their run of 10 straight wins, which is already a club record. One more victory would match the best run in the second tier in the same season since Jean Tigana's Fulham won 11 consecutive second-tier matches in 2000-01.

Villa are already assured of a play-off place, even though sixth-placed Derby County and eighth-placed Bristol City both have a game in hand and either could still finish above Villa.

But City and Derby play each other on Saturday at Ashton Gate, and that makes it impossible for both to catch Villa.

Match facts