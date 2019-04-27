Championship
Leeds12:00Aston Villa
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Kemar Roofe
Kemar Roofe scored the winner when Leeds beat Aston Villa in the reverse fixture
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 BST on Sunday

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe will miss Sunday's game against Aston Villa on Sunday with a minor hip injury.

The third-placed Whites' automatic promotion hopes could be all-but over by kick-off, if second-placed Sheffield United beat Ipswich on Saturday.

Visitors Aston Villa, who secured a top-six spot last time out, will be without injured duo Tammy Abraham and Kortney Hause.

But defender Axel Tuanzebe should be fit to return for Dean Smith's side.

Hosts Leeds will also be without winger Ezgjan Alioski and defender Barry Douglas after knee operations ruled both of them out for the rest of the campaign.

Fifth-placed Villa are looking to extend their run of 10 straight wins, which is already a club record. One more victory would match the best run in the second tier in the same season since Jean Tigana's Fulham won 11 consecutive second-tier matches in 2000-01.

Villa are already assured of a play-off place, even though sixth-placed Derby County and eighth-placed Bristol City both have a game in hand and either could still finish above Villa.

But City and Derby play each other on Saturday at Ashton Gate, and that makes it impossible for both to catch Villa.

Match facts

  • This is the 100th meeting between Leeds United and Aston Villa in all competitions.
  • Villa have not won in five away league visits to Leeds, drawing three and losing two since winning 2-1 in December 2000 in the Premier League.
  • Leeds have not lost three consecutive league matches since November 2017, when they were managed by Thomas Christiansen.
  • Since Patrick Bamford's goal against Wigan, Leeds have attempted 46 shots in the Championship without scoring.
  • Jack Grealish has been involved in 11 goals in his last 15 Championship appearances for Aston Villa (six goals, five assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich442513689553488
2Sheff Utd442510974393585
3Leeds442571270462482
4West Brom4422111184582677
5Aston Villa442015980582275
6Derby4318131263521167
7Middlesbrough441813134539667
8Bristol City431812135649766
9Sheff Wed441615135657-163
10Swansea43188176057362
11Nottm Forest441515145954560
12Preston441612166461360
13Hull44179186365-260
14Blackburn441611176165-459
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke441120134350-753
17Birmingham441417136357650
18Wigan441212204963-1448
19QPR44139225169-1848
20Reading441016184864-1646
21Millwall431013204761-1443
22Rotherham44816205079-2940
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich44416243373-4028
