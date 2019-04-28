First Half ends, Coventry City 1, Shrewsbury Town 0.
Coventry City v Shrewsbury Town
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 17Sterling
- 5Davies
- 15Hyam
- 3Mason
- 6Kelly
- 26Shipley
- 23Thomas
- 24Enobakhare
- 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 21Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 4Willis
- 10Chaplin
- 12Brown
- 19Ponticelli
- 25Westbrooke
- 33Addai
- 44Wakefield
Shrewsbury
- 1Mitchell
- 2Williams
- 22Waterfall
- 6Beckles
- 13Bolton
- 42GrantBooked at 29mins
- 28Laurent
- 23Golbourne
- 8Docherty
- 11Campbell
- 18Gilliead
Substitutes
- 5Sadler
- 12Okenabirhie
- 16Vincelot
- 17Smith
- 30Charles-Cook
- 50Payne
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Luke Waterfall.
Bright Enobakhare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town).
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Attempt blocked. Tyrese Campbell (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Brandon Mason.
Brandon Mason (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Anthony Grant (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bright Enobakhare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony Grant (Shrewsbury Town).
Luke Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town).
Foul by Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town).
Luke Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tyrese Campbell (Shrewsbury Town) because of an injury.
Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).
Alex Gilliead (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dujon Sterling (Coventry City).
Alex Gilliead (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tyrese Campbell (Shrewsbury Town).
Bright Enobakhare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town).
Foul by Brandon Mason (Coventry City).
James Bolton (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 1, Shrewsbury Town 0. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilliead (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ro-Shaun Williams (Shrewsbury Town) because of an injury.
Ro-Shaun Williams (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bright Enobakhare (Coventry City).
Foul by Anthony Grant (Shrewsbury Town).
Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Report to follow.