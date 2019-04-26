Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian
-
- Hibernian are looking to pick up back-to-back top-flight wins over Hearts for the first time since May 2009 under Mixu Paatelainen, having beaten them 2-1 at Tynecastle Park at the start of this month.
- Hearts, 1-0 winners in their last league visit to Easter Road in December 2018, have not won back-to-back trips there in the top flight since November 2010 when Jim Jefferies was in charge.
- Hibs are unbeaten under new head coach Paul Heckingbottom in the league (P9 W6 D3 L0), with no side picking up more points in the Scottish Premiership than Hibs since he took over in February (21, level with Celtic).
- Hearts have lost all three of their league games this April; they last lost four league matches in a single calendar month in May 2017 under Ian Cathro. All four of their league matches this month will have been against either Rangers (two) or Hibernian (two).
- Marc McNulty has been directly involved in 10 of Hibs' past 14 league goals.