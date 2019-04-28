The FA Women's Super League
Everton Ladies3Reading Women2

Women's Super League: Everton Ladies 3-2 Reading Women

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah celebrates scoring
Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah beat two players before blasting in from 25 yards to give Everton the lead

Second-from-bottom Everton got just their third win of the season as they beat Reading in the WSL.

Reading took an early lead when Remi Allen slotted home from close range.

The Toffees levelled six minutes before the break as Grace Moloney's goal kick landed at the feet of Inessa Kaagman who chipped Moloney from 20 yards.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah put Everton ahead with a fine individual effort and Simone Magill got the third before Fara Williams pulled one back for Reading.

The Toffees could still end the season third-from-bottom if they win their final game against rivals Liverpool and Brighton fail to beat West Ham.

Line-ups

Everton Ladies

  • 1Levell
  • 24Brownlie
  • 5WormBooked at 86mins
  • 20Finnigan
  • 3Turner
  • 12James
  • 13StringerBooked at 89mins
  • 8KaagmanSubstituted forBruinenbergat 90+4'minutes
  • 10Magill
  • 16CainSubstituted forHughesat 85'minutes
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah

Substitutes

  • 17Chance
  • 22Bruinenberg
  • 26Bryson
  • 28Hughes
  • 32Coan

Reading Women

  • 1Moloney
  • 16BaileySubstituted forDavisonat 80'minutes
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6PearceBooked at 53minsSubstituted forHowardat 68'minutes
  • 3Pacheco
  • 8Allen
  • 4Williams
  • 7Furness
  • 18Moore
  • 10BrutonSubstituted forFarrowat 66'minutes
  • 11Harding

Substitutes

  • 9Davison
  • 14Farrow
  • 17Estcourt
  • 26Howard
  • 27Laws
  • 28Woodham
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen
Attendance:
174

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton LadiesAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Everton Ladies 3, Reading FC Women 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Everton Ladies 3, Reading FC Women 2.

Attempt missed. Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton Ladies. Dominique Bruinenberg replaces Inessa Kaagman.

Sophie Howard (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies).

Attempt missed. Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies).

Booking

Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies).

Attempt missed. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Siri Worm (Everton Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gemma Davison (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Siri Worm (Everton Ladies).

Substitution

Substitution, Everton Ladies. Elise Hughes replaces Hannah Cain because of an injury.

Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Angharad James (Everton Ladies).

Substitution

Substitution, Reading FC Women. Gemma Davison replaces Jade Bailey.

Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Angharad James (Everton Ladies).

Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.

Goal!

Goal! Everton Ladies 3, Reading FC Women 2. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Millie Farrow.

Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Grace Moloney.

Attempt saved. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading FC Women. Sophie Howard replaces Kirsty Pearce.

Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Angharad James (Everton Ladies).

Attempt saved. Hannah Cain (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading FC Women. Millie Farrow replaces Lauren Bruton.

Goal!

Goal! Everton Ladies 3, Reading FC Women 1. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emma Brownlie (Everton Ladies).

Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Hannah Cain (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).

Hannah Cain (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women19170269135651
2Man City Women19145053163747
3B'ham City Women19121627171037
4Chelsea Women18106235122336
5Reading Women198383127427
6Bristol City Women207491734-1725
7West Ham Women1972102533-823
8Liverpool Women1961121837-1919
9Brighton Women1934121238-2613
10Everton Ladies1933131435-2112
11Yeovil Town Ladies1821151150-39-3
View full The FA Women's Super League table

