Women's Super League: Bristol City Women 1-2 West Ham United Women

Jane Ross is expected to be part of Scotland's squad at this summer's World Cup

Women's FA Cup finalists West Ham United will go to Wembley next Saturday on the back of a victory after they struck late to win at Bristol City.

After a goalless first half, Heather Payne turned in Abi Harrison's excellent cross for the hosts' opener.

But Leanne Keirnan's turn and shot saw the Hammers draw level, before Scotland striker Jane Ross' header won the game in the final minute of normal time.

West Ham stay seventh, but move within two points of the sixth-placed Robins.