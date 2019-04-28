Match ends, Bristol City Women FC 1, West Ham United Women FC 2.
Women's Super League: Bristol City Women 1-2 West Ham United Women
Women's FA Cup finalists West Ham United will go to Wembley next Saturday on the back of a victory after they struck late to win at Bristol City.
After a goalless first half, Heather Payne turned in Abi Harrison's excellent cross for the hosts' opener.
But Leanne Keirnan's turn and shot saw the Hammers draw level, before Scotland striker Jane Ross' header won the game in the final minute of normal time.
West Ham stay seventh, but move within two points of the sixth-placed Robins.
Line-ups
Bristol City Women
- 1Baggaley
- 12Allen
- 5Brown
- 3Evans
- 7Pattinson
- 8Humphrey
- 20Biesmans
- 10RutherfordSubstituted forRobinsonat 85'minutes
- 14Graham
- 17AyaneSubstituted forPayneat 59'minutes
- 15Harrison
Substitutes
- 6Kerkdijk
- 13Cummings
- 16Payne
- 18Wilson
- 23Robinson
- 27Woolley
West Ham Women
- 1Spencer
- 3Simon
- 14Sampson
- 4Hendrix
- 11Rafferty
- 7Lehmann
- 15Visalli
- 2Percival
- 19Leon
- 8KiernanSubstituted forKmitaat 83'minutes
- 9Ross
Substitutes
- 5Flaherty
- 16Kmita
- Referee:
- Richard Hulme
- Attendance:
- 602
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City Women FC 1, West Ham United Women FC 2.
Foul by Poppy Pattinson (Bristol City Women FC).
Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Katie Robinson (Bristol City Women FC).
Erin Simon (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City Women FC 1, West Ham United Women FC 2. Jane Ross (West Ham United Women FC) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brianna Visalli.
Attempt missed. Heather Payne (Bristol City Women FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Carla Humphrey (Bristol City Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City Women FC. Katie Robinson replaces Ella Rutherford.
Attempt missed. Jane Ross (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Heather Payne (Bristol City Women FC).
Erin Simon (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women FC. Rosie Kmita replaces Leanne Kiernan.
Attempt missed. Ella Rutherford (Bristol City Women FC) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Ella Rutherford (Bristol City Women FC) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Flo Allen (Bristol City Women FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women FC).
Foul by Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women FC).
Ria Percival (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lucy Graham (Bristol City Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC).
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City Women FC 1, West Ham United Women FC 1. Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Carla Humphrey (Bristol City Women FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Carla Humphrey (Bristol City Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ria Percival (West Ham United Women FC).
Attempt saved. Carla Humphrey (Bristol City Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brooke Hendrix (West Ham United Women FC).
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City Women FC 1, West Ham United Women FC 0. Heather Payne (Bristol City Women FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abigail Harrison.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City Women FC. Heather Payne replaces Rosella Ayane.
Attempt saved. Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, West Ham United Women FC. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Foul by Rosella Ayane (Bristol City Women FC).
Ria Percival (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ria Percival (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bristol City Women FC 0, West Ham United Women FC 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bristol City Women FC 0, West Ham United Women FC 0.
Attempt blocked. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.