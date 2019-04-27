Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Arsenal Women

Arsenal midfielder Leah Williamson has been with the club since she was nine

Arsenal will clinch their first Women's Super League title since 2012 if they beat Brighton on Sunday.

The Gunners - English women's football's most decorated club despite that wait - are four points above Manchester City with two games to go.

"We didn't have the consistency in recent years. This year we've had the full package," defender Leah Williamson told BBC Sport.

A crowd of around 3,000 are set to watch the match at the Amex Stadium.

Williamson said the Gunners "desperately" want to add to their 14 English league crowns, which includes two WSL titles and 12 Women's Premier League trophies.

"It would be great if we could win it because this football club dominated for so many years," the 22-year-old said.

"We haven't been close enough for the past few years. Everybody is relishing the opportunity.

"It's definitely not haunting us. It's very exciting and we'll see what we can do."

Arsenal's long wait for silverware

Williamson, who has been with Arsenal since the age of nine, recalls watching on in awe as an academy player as the London club won nine consecutive league titles between 2004 and 2012.

"I watched all those [idols], Rachel Yankey, Faye White, Alex Scott, Kelly Smith, Jayne Ludlow - I could go on and on - lift the trophy so easily. That's what it looked like for so many years," said Williamson.

"But now I realise it was true dominance.

"It's sad that it's taken this long for us to even be in the position where we might take home that trophy, but hopefully we can do it for Arsenal."

The Gunners narrowly lost February's Women's League Cup final against Man City on penalties, but Williamson says they never felt sorry for themselves.

Rather, that defeat has helped motivate the squad.

"It's not a sad story. That wasn't good enough for what we want to achieve," the England international continued.

"We're a football club that needs to be winning trophies to meet our standards, so to miss out on that piece of silverware and be so close, it's not good enough.

"We need that trophy in our cabinet if we want to have a successful season. Once that [the League Cup] was over and that wasn't coming home, we needed to make sure the league was our priority to bring home silverware this year."

A bumper crowd at Brighton

Highlights: Arsenal beat Everton to edge closer to title

Should Arsenal slip up against Brighton, second-placed Manchester City - who face Arsenal on the final day of the season - could capitalise. Nick Cushing's City side face relegated Yeovil later in the day.

Sunday's fixture is also a significant one for the Seagulls, playing at the home of their men's side.

BBC Sport understands the hosts could see a new club-record crowd for a women's game on Sunday.

Brighton, who were promoted to the WSL last summer, have already secured their safety in the division, but manager Hope Powell still wants to see improvements.

"It would be great if we could try and upset them [Arsenal] or at least make it as difficult as possible," former England boss Powell told BBC Sussex.

"It's more about performances now. We're looking for players to perform at this level.

"Arsenal will be a really big test of us, just to see where we are. We want to strive to be the best and Arsenal are the best.

"So we need to understand how much further away we are from them."