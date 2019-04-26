Premier League
Burnley14:05Man City
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Manchester City

Jeff Hendrick celebrates scoring for Burnley
Jeff Hendrick scored as Burnley drew 2-2 at Chelsea on Monday - a result which virtually guaranteed their survival

TEAM NEWS

Burnley have reported no new injury concerns and could name the same team for a fourth straight match.

Peter Crouch, Steven Defour and Aaron Lennon remain out, while Phil Bardsley is doubtful with a gashed leg that has sidelined him for the last three games.

Manchester City will assess Fernandinho, who was forced off against Manchester United with a knee problem.

City will hope that fellow midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who suffered a knock in Wednesday's derby, is available.

Kevin de Bruyne remains out with a muscle injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Under normal circumstances, Manchester City beat Burnley. They already have twice this season with ease.

Now, it comes down to pressure and how it is handled by those aiming to become the first team to retain the Premier League title for a decade.

Actually, what am I talking about?! This is a team that has won 11 in a row, trading blow for blow with equally impressive Liverpool.

We talk about the pressure, whilst it seems they just play their game.

Burnley have shown that they shrug stress aside well too, upping their game after a dip to pull away from relegation trouble.

As at Chelsea, they'll work tirelessly and make life very difficult indeed for City. More than Manchester United did? Yes. Highly likely.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We've not just fought our way out of trouble, we've scored more goals than most other teams in doing so. The main thing for me has been the consistency in our performances.

"Manchester City are a top side. We want to take on the game and at least prove that we can challenge with the elite teams.

"The top six are miles ahead, but we are looking forward to it, especially in front of our own fans."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Clarets held City here last season but I just don't see it happening again.

The only way they might get some joy is if they can get City involved in a really tough, physical game, which would suit the home side far more.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City are unbeaten in their last seven league and cup games against Burnley, winning six of those matches.
  • City have only won one of their past three games at Turf Moor (D1, L1), and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their four Premier League matches there.
  • The champions have beaten Burnley 5-0 twice this season in all competitions - no team has ever scored five goals against the same opponent three times in a single season in English league history.
  • Seventeen of City's last 22 league and cup goals against Burnley have come in the second half of matches, including eight of 10 this season.

Burnley

  • Burnley have beaten the reigning champions once in each of their previous four Premier League seasons, and have won 44% of their games against the title holders (W4, D1, L4).
  • The Clarets are hoping to win three consecutive home league fixtures for the first time since a five-match streak in December 2016 and January 2017.
  • Burnley's win against Tottenham in February is their only victory in 15 Premier League home games against sides from the established top six (D2, L12).
  • They have conceded 62 league goals in 2018-19, compared to 39 last term - only the bottom three have worse records this season prior to the latest round of matches.
  • Ashley Barnes has scored 11 Premier League goals for Burnley this season, one short of an outright record for the Clarets.

Manchester City

  • Pep Guardiola's side have won 11 straight league games, the longest streak in the Premier League this season.
  • They can become the first team to end a top-flight season with 14 consecutive victories, breaking Arsenal's record of 13 in 2001-02.
  • City have won all 12 of their league matches this season against sides in the bottom seven (prior to the weekend's matches), scoring a total of 41 goals and conceding just four.
  • Sergio Aguero has scored eight goals in his last seven appearances against Burnley in all competitions.
  • Aguero is one short of becoming the second player to score at least 20 Premier League goals in six different seasons, emulating Alan Shearer (who did so in seven campaigns).
  • Aguero could also become the second player, after Thierry Henry, to achieve this feat in five consecutive seasons.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City35292489226789
2Liverpool35277179205988
3Tottenham352311165353070
4Chelsea35207859382167
5Arsenal35206969462366
6Man Utd35197963501364
7Wolves35149124443151
8Watford35148135050050
9Everton35147145044649
10Leicester35146154847148
11West Ham35127164454-1043
12Crystal Palace35126174348-542
13Newcastle35118163544-941
14Bournemouth35125184962-1341
15Burnley35117174462-1840
16Southampton35910164158-1737
17Brighton3597193254-2234
18Cardiff3594223065-3531
19Fulham3565243376-4323
20Huddersfield3535272069-4914
View full Premier League table

