Leicester City v Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil were both on target as Arsenal beat Leicester in October

TEAM NEWS

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has no new injury concerns, with long-term absente Daniel Amartey the only player unavailable.

Captain Wes Morgan is back in contention after missing the last game for personal reasons.

Arsenal will assess top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who sat out the defeat at Wolves after sinus surgery.

Aaron Ramsey and Denis Suarez remain out with respective hamstring and groin problems.

Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck continue rehabilitation from serious injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@martfisher1: Arsenal might still squeeze into the top four but it will require a dramatic improvement in their away form.

The Gunners will surely need to take points from this one and at Burnley on the last day but they have only won two league games on the road since November.

Already this week they have crumbled alarmingly in successive defeats to Crystal Palace and Wolves, so Jamie Vardy must be rubbing his hands in anticipation.

He always seems to enjoy himself against Arsenal and is back to his very best in a Leicester side seemingly rejuvenated under Brendan Rodgers and still chasing seventh place.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers: "What is important for us if we analyse it, and take out the great season they won the title... is steady progress.

"Next year we will look to build on that while creating a structure and identity.

"The players see themselves as being up there in that top six and that is our challenge and is the challenge [for] other clubs as well."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

With Manchester United playing Chelsea later on Sunday, at least one of them will drop more points, but I am not convinced Arsenal can capitalise.

I was surprised Leicester lost to Newcastle in their last home game, but the Foxes showed they have not gone off the boil with the way they fought back late on against West Ham last time out.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester's 3-1 victory at home last season is their only success in the past 24 Premier League meetings (D7, L16).

Arsenal have not lost consecutive away league games against Leicester since defeats there in 1981 and 1983.

Leicester City

After a run of four consecutive victories, Leicester are winless in their last two games (D1, L1).

Leicester have lost eight Premier League home matches this season - they have exceeded that total only twice before: 10 defeats in 1994-95 and nine in 2001-02, with both of those campaigns ending in relegation.

Brendan Rodgers has not lost consecutive home league games as a manager since September 2012, when his Liverpool side were beaten by Arsenal and then Manchester United.

Jamie Vardy has scored six goals in his last seven league matches versus Arsenal. The only club Vardy has scored more against in the Premier League is Liverpool (seven goals).

Arsenal