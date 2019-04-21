Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Clarke, Celtic, Griffiths, Hibs, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The Scottish FA will over the next few days consider placing performance director Malky Mackay in temporary charge of the Scotland team following Alex McLeish's departure as head coach last week. (Mail)

Slaven Bilic, who has emerged as a candidate to replace McLeish, earned £50,000 per week in his last job at Al-Ittihad and had seven assistants. (Sunday Mail)

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke, who has been linked with the Scotland job, is on collision course with his would-be employers at the SFA following his criticism of referee Steven McLean in Killie's 1-0 defeat by Aberdeen, in which the Ayrshire side had three players sent off. (Mail)

Referee McLean was given a steward's escort out of Rugby Park following Saturday's controversial match. (Sunday Mail)

Meanwhile, the SFA have appointed former Aberdeen player Malcolm Kpedekpo, who also has a background in finance, as a non-executive board member. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, who last played in December, could feature in Scotland's June matches against Cyprus and Belgium, according to his club manager Neil Lennon. (Scotland on Sunday)

Hibernian midfielder Mark Milligan says his former boss Lennon "might be surprised" by the Easter Road side when Celtic visit on Sunday, citing head coach Paul Heckingbottom's different approach. (Sun)

Hibs boss Heckingbottom wants to change the mentality of his side and help them believe they can really challenge Celtic, saying: "You can pay them too much respect, sit off them too much." (Scotland on Sunday)

Matt Polster hopes to make Rangers' former American stars Claudio Reyna, Maurice Edu and Carlos Bocanegra proud after making his debut for the Ibrox side in Saturday's 3-1 win against Hearts. (Sun)

Steven Gerrard hopes his Rangers team can take inspiration from Wim Jansen's Celtic side of 1997-98, who stopped the Ibrox team winning 10 titles in a row, as Gerrard's men bid to prevent their city rivals setting a new record for successive title wins. (Herald - subscription required)

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell could be facing both Dundee clubs in next season's Scottish Championship but he has not spent "too long dreaming" in case Dundee survive relegation from the Premiership and Dundee United win promotion to the top flight. (Scotland on Sunday)

Ex-Rangers manager Mark Warburton has been interviewed for a second time by QPR as they look to appoint Steve McClaren's successor. (Mail)